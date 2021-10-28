Name: Catherine “Catt” Workman
Age: 37
How long have you lived in Keene? 2016
Family: Mother: Mary Easterling (Workman)
Education: M.S. of Forensic Psychology; B.S. of Sociology, and minor in Criminal Justice
Occupation: Adult Protective Service Worker for the State of NH
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: SEIU/SEA Local 1984; Leadership NH Class of 2022; National Society for Leadership and Success
Public/government service: Elected Vice President and Councilor of Chapter 60, SEIU/SEA Local 1984. As a City Councilor I participated on the following committees — Vice Chair of the MDEIB Coalition; PLD; Joint Planning Board & PLD; HDC; Racial Justice and Committee Safety; Keene Reopening Task Force; and planning member of the first city sponsored Juneteenth Celebration.
1. What should the City Council do to help tackle local housing affordability, both for home ownership and rentals?
This is a difficult question to answer because there are many complexities to the issue. Therefore we need to continue to do everything in our power to make home ownership an attainable goal for residents. Recently I attended a housing forum hosted by the Monadnock Interfaith Housing Project. I learned more about the housing trust model which I would like to explore further. Also it’s important to reinvest in existing multi-unit rental homes and for landlords to consider the amenities current renters desire. The City could facilitate this with incentive programs offered to homeowners who remodel their homes to be more energy efficient and updated. The city could also educate homeowners on the availability of federal and state home renovation programs simply by having these resources searchable on the City website. The recent updates made to the Land Development Code (LDC) will hopefully streamline the renovation process for homeowners — making the process less daunting. Although it is a new initiative, we hope to proceed with few implementation flaws. However, the City Council will need to be open to receiving feedback on the implementation of the LDC to make adaptations that fit the needs of the community.
2. Why do you think Keene consistently has among the highest property taxes in the state and what would you do to combat this?
The City provides its residents with amenities and services of convenience which are enjoyed and would not be beneficial to eliminate. As a fairly new Councilor I found one of the biggest caveats is the specific cost of services. The chief reason property taxes are as high is the overall cost shifting from the state to municipalities. As Councilor Filiault recently highlighted, the state has withheld $8.8 million over the past decade from Keene by reneging on their agreement to reimburse the full 40% of the rooms and meals tax. As a community, we have to send a collectively strong message to state legislators that this is no longer acceptable. In addition, if the state were to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana it would offset this expense from property owners. If legalized, tax revenue collected from recreational sales can remain in our local economy. For example, Massachusetts charges a 3% local option tax to each recreational sale and a 3% fee called “the community impact fee”, which is collected from the actual dispensaries operating in the city or town. Since 2018, Northampton, MA has collected a total of $5.2 million in revenue from these two taxes sources alone.
3. Aging infrastructure has been cited as a key reason for persistent flooding in parts of the city. Given the expense of upgrades, as extreme weather events happen more frequently, what should the city do to mitigate these problems?
The events of this past summer have highlighted our shortcomings and areas where improvement to our infrastructure is needed. From a city perspective, we should work to anticipate major infrastructure projects and repairs, by building them into the Capital Improvements Plan without additional budget increases. By doing this we maximize the renovations completed in a single project. This will ensure we are engaging in preventative maintenance rather than waiting to make repairs when something breaks or is beyond replacement. Preventative maintenance and strategic planning are always more cost effective measures in project management. I’d like to see continued collaboration with the Public Works Department and city engineers to promote community outreach by touring homes and neighborhoods that experience significant flooding. This will allow an evaluation of individualized situations and offer case specific solutions. As we have already seen, they can work with homeowners to find feasible solutions to resolve flooding or at least mitigate the damage or severity. Lastly, it important to maintain awareness about available federal, state resources, and grants accessible to municipalities and homeowners directly.