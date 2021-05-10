The Windham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several catalytic converter thefts that took place last month along the southeastern edge of the state.
These thefts occurred between April 14 and 21, according to a news releases from the Sheriff’s Office, and incidents took place between Vernon and Westminster. The Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.
Anyone who has information about the missing catalytic converters is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 802-365-4942.