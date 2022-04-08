While the Keene City Council will not adopt a citizen’s proposal to require domesticated house cats to be licensed, a councilor on Thursday said it raised an important topic that pet owners should consider.
Keene resident Edward Coppola proposed cat licensing in a Feb. 22 letter to the council. The proposal went before the council's Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee on March 23.
“My concern is bird populations are in decline, globally, nationally, regionally and locally, in the area primarily due to cats, pesticides, habitat loss and window collisions,” Coppola said at that meeting, a recording of which is available on the city's YouTube page.
Councilor Mitchell Greenwald, the chair of the committee, presented an informational report about the cat-licensing discussion at the March 23 meeting to the full council Thursday.
“As the discussion went on it really was about more than licensing cats,” Greenwald said, “... but the danger of feral cats and the free-range outdoor cats, that they do a lot of damage. I had no idea.”
He suggested residents get their cats spayed and neutered and keep them inside to protect both birds and the pets themselves.
Coppola’s letter to the council cited a National Audubon Society article about a recent study that found as many as 3 billion — or about one in four — birds have been lost in North America since 1970.
Pamela Hunt, a senior biologist for avian conservation at the N.H. Audubon Society, previously told The Sentinel that while cats are not the main cause of the dramatic decline in bird populations, domesticated felines do have a substantial impact.
Habitat loss and climate change are the driving forces behind population declines, Hunt said, referencing the N.H. Audubon’s State of the Birds report published in 2020 that notes that birds are “environmental indicators” of larger issues.
But, in terms of direct mortalities, cats are the leading killers of birds, ahead of collisions with windows, buildings and vehicles, she said. Domesticated cats kill more than 2 billion birds per year in the United States, she said.
“The data are out on cats: Cats kill birds,” Hunt said in an email Coppola read aloud at the MSFI committee meeting. “The solution is out there: Keep them inside. Will keeping cats inside in Keene make a measurable difference? It is possible. It depends on the scale, but it will, by definition, mean fewer birds are killed by cats.”
In his February letter to the council, Coppola suggested licensing could require outdoor cats to wear bells or specialized collars to warn birds of their presence. At the March committee meeting he did not raise this idea but said cat licensing could require the pets to get rabies vaccines, be on leashes or kept indoors.
Keene resident Loretta Symonds also raised concern about cats killing birds, and resident Vicky Morton told the committee she has concerns about cats killing rabbits and damaging private property.
Councilor Kris Roberts, who said he owns four cats, three of which he captured as kittens from the woods behind his house, noted at the committee meeting that while outdoor domesticated cats kill birds, feral cats are a larger problem to bird populations.
"We need to do something to handle these feral cat populations because basically, seven out of every 10 birds that is being killed is not by a pet-owner's cat but by unowned cats, feral cats that go all over the place,” Roberts said.
He suggested the city look to work with the local humane society to find solutions to feral cats.
Greenwald read a letter from the Monadnock Humane Society into the record during the committee meeting. Kathy Collinsworth, the executive director of the humane society, said in the letter that it was not speaking in favor or against the proposal for licensing.
“But I want to share that as with any law or mandate, it is only as good as the ability and capacity to enforce it,” Collinsworth said, noting that enforcement would likely fall to the Keene Police Department, which is already busy.
The humane society is aware of two feral cat colonies in Keene and recently took in 130 feral cats from a single location within the region, she said, adding that those cats were spayed and neutered and put up for adoption or into the society’s barn-cat program.
City Clerk Patricia Little said that cat licensing is allowed under state law. However, while that law has been on the books since 1994, no community has established cat licensing.
If Keene were to do so, local veterinarians would be required to send the clerk’s office rabies certificates for cats, Little said, adding that when she contacted some area vets, they told her about 85 percent of cats do not receive veterinary care.
Cat licensing would be a significant regulatory responsibility for the clerk’s office, with need for educational efforts, startup and maintenance costs, and additional support staff, she said.
“Licensing of cats is not how we deal with this problem,” Little said.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said the residents concerned about cats killing wildlife should reach out to state legislators, who may be able to craft legislation more applicable to the issue. She also suggested that the city could do a public service announcement to make residents more aware of how many birds outdoor cats kill.
“I just don’t want the cats outside," Coppola said. "If licensing them is a fool's errand, can we focus on keeping cats indoors? Can that be the focus of the dialogue?”
Councilor Randy Filault said the city should make a real effort to get the information out there.
“You need people to self-enforce,” he said. “I think we can handle this informationally and let the public know there’s a problem, we need your help.”
The committee voted unanimously to accept the communication from Coppola as informational.