When the Monadnock Humane Society learned of a colony of more than 100 feral cats at a farm in the region, Beth Doyle wasn’t sure what to expect.
As it turned out, “the cats were all in a nice, seemingly peaceful co-existence with everything else going on,” Doyle, a humane agent with the Swanzey-based organization, said in an email.
“The cats, while plentiful in quantity, all appeared to be in good health. It was clear from the start that they were being well fed by the property owners, and had established routines with everyone on the property.”
Still, 100 cats is a lot. And given how quickly they can reproduce, it was important to get the colony under control to avoid ecological damage, said Jacques Du Preez, the humane society’s director of development and marketing.
“Just neighborhood cats in general, they do a pretty good job at wiping out native bird life, for example,” he said. “So cats can do a lot of damage in that regard.”
A female cat can reproduce up to three times per year, giving birth to five to 10 kittens each time, Du Preez said, so a colony of 100 could quickly grow to number in the thousands.
“In five, 10 years, that colony, that feral colony, all of a sudden explodes and it takes up the whole Monadnock Region,” he said.
Du Preez said the organization learned about the colony from a concerned member of the community who had noticed some loose cats.
Over the past few months, the Monadnock Humane Society has trapped more than 120 cats from the colony. After spaying or neutering, some cats will return to the same property for rodent control. The rest will be adopted.
But it’s not as simple as your typical pet adoption, according to Du Preez and Doyle.
The adult cats are being adopted out through the humane society’s barn cat program.
“These cats differ from our typical ‘house cats’ because they are very independent, both physically and mentally,” Doyle said.
While they establish routines and become accustomed to their surroundings, they can be more skittish around new faces. Doyle said the feral cats at this colony took turns eating when they were fed, had their own established spots on the property and were unfazed by regular activity, including tractors and other equipment — but were startled by unfamiliar sounds, and recognized immediately that she was a new person.
“Their natural ‘fight or flight’ instinct is much stronger than our house cats because they are in constant observation of their surroundings, to ensure their safety,” she said. “For feral cats, humans are often seen as a predator, the same as they would view a coyote. And while they still make great companions, they want to be companions who share space, not share feelings, like our house cats do.”
The humane society’s barn cat program adopts out cats that are feral or otherwise unsuitable as house pets, but can still live happy lives in barns or other outbuildings. Du Preez said they are often in demand from working farms that want to keep rodent populations in check.
Meanwhile, the 40 or so kittens — including Basil, Marigold, Snapdragon and Bill — will be adopted out to homes. Up to about four months of age, they’re still young enough to be impressionable, Doyle said. Before adoption, the humane society’s staff, volunteers and foster families will work to socialize the kittens, including getting them used to having humans enter their space.
“Years of genetics passed down in feral communities make for a longer behavior modification program for some kittens, but with the right set up, we are able to make many of these kittens into semi-‘normal’ cats,” Doyle said. They grow up into cats “that are not feral, meaning they don’t always make every effort to run away from you, but they are also not the cat that most people are used to.”
They’re called “spirit kittens” because, according to Du Preez, “when they’re in your house, it’s really like having a ghost in your house a little bit. You very rarely see them.”
The humane society tries to find adoptive homes that already have house cats, because spirit kittens are more likely to bond with other cats than with humans.
“Sometimes spirit kittens make complete turn arounds, and go from feral kittens to sweet, cuddly companions, but not always,” Doyle said. “Spirit cat adopters are a vital piece of our adoptive community, because it takes special people to care for a cat that may or may not really like you.”
Doyle described the trapping as a collaborative process that involves the people on the property. She sets traps with canned food very early in the morning, before the cats’ normal feeding time, to disrupt their routines as little as possible.
It was easy to trap the cats at first, because, with so many fellow felines, there was more competition for food. But it’s gotten harder as their numbers have thinned, Doyle said. She’s worked with the people who feed them, making sure they decrease the amount of food so the food in the traps becomes more attractive.
While observing the colony, Doyle noticed a tomcat who seemed to be the pack’s protector; he was returned to the property after being neutered, so he can continue in that role.
Du Preez said the humane society has already incurred more than $25,000 in expenses handling the 121 cats. The Giving Tuesday campaign raised more than $28,000 for the feral cats as well as the shelter’s animal safety net program, which temporarily houses pets whose owners can’t care for them due to homelessness, domestic violence, a natural disaster, hospitalization or drug treatment. Du Preez said the organization hopes to do additional fundraising between now and the end of the year.
Potential adopters should be aware that their spirit kittens may never really warm up to them, even if they take to other cats in the house, Du Preez said. But some might, even if it takes a long time.
“Cats will still take cues from other animals in the house, other cats,” he said. “So the hope is that over time — and sometimes it’ll take years — but the hope is that the spirit kitten will learn to love the humans as much as they do the cats in the house. … Hopefully over time they’ll come over for scratches and/or snuggles.”
Anyone interested in adopting a spirit kitten can call the Monadnock Humane Society at 603-352-9011