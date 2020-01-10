Those sentenced in criminal cases in Cheshire County Superior Court in the past six weeks include a Dublin man accused of injuring a child.
Gregory Moore, 37, of Dublin pleaded guilty in December to simple assault, a misdemeanor. According to an offer of proof filed by prosecutors, in May, Moore attended a barbecue in Dublin where a group of kids, including his daughter, were playing Wiffle ball. Moore’s daughter threw a ball, accidentally striking an 8-year-old boy, who went over and pushed her, according to the offer of proof. Moore then walked over to the boy and pushed or threw him to the ground three times, resulting in the boy getting a concussion, according to prosecutors’ description of the incident.
Under a plea agreement, Moore was sentenced to 360 days in jail, all deferred for one year, and two years of probation, also deferred for a year. At the end of that period, a judge could impose the sentence, terminate the sentence, or further defer or suspend it for another year. He was also ordered to engage in counseling and have no unsupervised contact with juveniles under 16 outside of his family for the duration of the deferral period.
A felony charge of second-degree assault involving the same incident was dropped.
Others whose cases were resolved in the court include:
John A. Taylor, 48, of Westport, Mass., pleaded guilty to stalking and common law criminal contempt, both misdemeanors. According to the charges, Taylor violated a 2012 court order by contacting a woman and her husband in Winchester, first by mailing her husband an envelope “containing what purported to be a criminal complaint” in October 2018, then by leaving her telephone messages in December 2018.
Taylor was sentenced to two 180-day sentences in the Cheshire County jail. He was credited for 12 days awaiting the resolution of his case; the rest of the first sentence, and the entirety of the second, were deferred for one year. After the deferral period, a judge could impose the sentences, terminate them or further defer or suspend them. Taylor was ordered to have no contact with the victims and prohibited from entering Winchester except in the case of an emergency.
Prosecutors dropped additional misdemeanor charges that concerned the same actions as part of a plea agreement.
Noah P. Bergeron, 22, of Keene, pleaded guilty to selling cocaine, a felony, in Keene in April 2018. He was sentenced to a year in jail, with all but 90 days suspended for five years on condition of good behavior, and three years of probation. He was to be eligible for release on electronic monitoring after seven days.
Trisha L. Jewell, 41, of Jaffrey, pleaded guilty to theft by unauthorized taking, a felony, for cashing checks drawn from someone else’s TD Bank account between August and October of 2018. She was ordered to pay the bank $4,260 in restitution within five years. In addition, she was sentenced to two years of probation and a deferred one-year jail sentence, and ordered to participate in the Cheshire County Behavioral Court program. Prosecutors dropped felony charges of forgery pursuant to a plea agreement.
Brian D. Gay, 37, of Keene pleaded guilty to four felony counts of theft by unauthorized taking for stealing three cars and a pickup in Keene in January, March and May of last year. The vehicles belonged to Thomas Cashman, Ryan Johnson, Rene Curtis and Raymond Boulay. Each vehicle was worth more than $1,500, according to the charges.
Gay was sentenced to 180 days in the Cheshire County jail followed by five years of probation. He had already served 92 days of that sentence awaiting the resolution of his case. An additional sentence of three to eight years in N.H. State Prison was suspended for 10 years on condition of good behavior. As a condition of the sentence, Gay is to participate in the Cheshire County Drug Court. He was also ordered to pay restitution totaling about $3,100.
Ronald B. Cooke, 52, whose address is listed as the Cheshire County jail, pleaded guilty to accomplice or principal to attempted theft, a felony. In Hinsdale in July, according to the charge, Cooke and Bryan Cortes moved a motorcycle close to a U-Haul van, intending to steal it, but fled when the police arrived. Cooke was sentenced to one year in jail, with three months of it suspended for five years on condition of good behavior, and three years of probation. He was credited for 125 days served awaiting the resolution of his case.
Cortes has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge related to the attempted theft.
Shirley A. Paire, 66, of Keene, pleaded guilty to operating after being certified a habitual offender of motor vehicle laws, a felony. According to the charge, Paire drove in Keene in May despite an order from the N.H. Division of Motor Vehicles prohibiting her from driving in the state. She was sentenced to one year in jail, deferred for one year, and ordered to participate in substance misuse treatment. She was also sentenced to a year of probation.
Elizabeth J. Spears, 21, of Cohasset, Mass., pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief as well as reckless driving, a violation-level offense. According to the charges, Spears steered her vehicle into a Subaru Forester driven by Thomas Williams in Hinsdale in November 2018, damaging it. Under a plea agreement, the criminal mischief charge was reduced from a felony, and a second felony related to the same incident was dismissed.
Spears was sentenced to one year in the Cheshire County jail, all deferred for one year, at which point a judge could impose, terminate or further delay the sentence. She was ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution to Williams and get an anger management evaluation. Her driving privileges in New Hampshire were revoked for 60 days, starting Dec. 5.