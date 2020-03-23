State authorities in New Hampshire and Vermont announced over the weekend that dozens more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, including Sullivan County’s first case and a Windham County, Vt., woman who was hospitalized in Keene.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services added 23 cases to the state’s tally, bringing it to 78 as of Sunday morning. The Vermont Health Department had counted a total of 52 positives as of Sunday afternoon, up from 29 on Friday.
The news that a Sullivan County resident had tested positive — added to the first Cheshire County case announced Friday — means New Hampshire has identified at least one person infected with COVID-19 in every county but Coos.
Saturday, N.H. Sen. Martha Fuller Clark, D-Portsmouth, announced her husband had tested positive for COVID-19.
“After my husband received the positive test result today, we felt it was our responsibility to inform the public so that others may take the necessary precautions to self-observe and self-quarantine as necessary,” she said in a news release.
State health officials have warned that they are seeing evidence of community-based transmission — meaning that some people testing positive do not have an identified risk factor like travel to an affected country or contact with someone known to have the disease.
The Windham County case announced over the weekend — the second to test positive from the county, which includes Brattleboro and Bellows Falls — is a woman in her 50s who was hospitalized at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, according to the Vermont Department of Health.
The weekend announcements came after the New Hampshire health department issued new recommendations about who should be tested for the coronavirus. Tests should be limited to the severely ill, first responders and health-care workers, the department said in guidance issued late Friday.
The issue is not lab capacity but shortages of personal protective equipment and other supplies that health-care workers need to collect specimens for testing, according to the department.
“Until national supply chains are able to meet the demand for testing supplies, New Hampshire, like all states, will be forced to limit testing to those most at risk of severe symptoms and those healthcare employees who are critical to ensuring we can serve our residents’ health needs,” Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said in a news release announcing the guidelines.
Local hospitals have been asking for donations of personal protective equipment like masks, face shields, isolation gowns and gloves.
On Friday, Gov. Chris Sununu and New Hampshire’s four-member congressional delegation urged President Donald Trump to use his authority to ramp up the production of critical medical supplies.
“New Hampshire and states across the country are running dangerously low on supplies needed to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, including personal protective equipment, swabs needed to conduct diagnostic tests, and ventilators,” they wrote in a joint letter to the president.
Vermont has said it is prioritizing testing for similar groups as New Hampshire.
“The Health Department continues to prioritize testing samples from health care workers who are symptomatic, people who are hospitalized, residents of long-term care facilities, people who are immunocompromised, and other high-risk groups,” the department said in a recent news release.