A nonprofit organization says it is looking for volunteers in the Keene area who can advocate for children in cases of abuse and neglect.
While the need is nothing new, cases that involve substance use have put increasing demands on volunteers, according to Kathleen Devlin, program manager for the Keene office of CASA of New Hampshire.
“There’s a real significant need out there,” she said. “And unfortunately, the cases are not slowing down. They maintain a very steady clip, and there’s just a lot of kiddos that really need some support.”
When the N.H. Division for Children, Youth and Families brings an abuse or neglect case, the judge will appoint a guardian ad litem to represent the interests of the child, separate from the interests of the parents. CASA provides volunteers who fill that role.
But CASA — the acronym stands for court-appointed special advocates — regularly struggles to meet the demand.
The need is especially acute in Cheshire County, where CASA has had to turn away about 50 percent of cases in each of the past three years, according to communications director Carolyn Cote. In the year ending June 30, CASA lacked volunteers in 24 of the 47 cases in the county.
If no CASA volunteer is available, the court appoints a paid guardian ad litem, according to Devlin. “Those folks are very good at their job, but they have a significant caseload,” she said. CASA volunteers, she explained, have only one or two cases at once and can spend more time on each.
“Right now, I have approximately 45 volunteers,” Devlin said. “I could use another 20, for sure.”
The next round of training for new volunteers in Cheshire County begins Sept. 9. Devlin said volunteers come from a range of backgrounds. Many are retirees, including retired schoolteachers who are used to working with kids. But no prior experience or legal background is necessary, she said.
Mike Davis of Keene started volunteering with CASA about six years ago.
“I was getting ready to retire, and moving up on retirement age, so I started looking around to see a place where I could contribute back to the community,” said Davis, who worked as an IT executive at what was then called PC Connection in Merrimack.
Davis said his duties as an advocate include meeting with the child at least once per month, talking to the parents and DCYF, making recommendations to the judge and appearing in court.
His first case lasted 4½ years, and involved parents dealing with substance use. He said it had a happy ending for the children — they were adopted into a caring home.
“A resolution that meets the needs of the kids over the long pull, I think, is really what we’re after,” he said. An advocate’s job is to make sure that happens, he added.
In all, Davis said he has worked on five cases directly and learned of more through mentoring other volunteers. The cases often involve drug use, he noted.
“Parents that you don’t think are gonna make it make it, and those that you think will make it may not,” he said. “And you need to be willing to flow with that and help the kids along the way through that.”
Devlin said substance use is increasingly a factor in CASA cases, and can make them even more challenging.
“When parents are not able to attend to their parenting [duties] because they are actively using substances, there’s a higher amount of neglect that’s occurring,” she said. “And also, there oftentimes are other folks in and out of the home. There’s a higher level of domestic violence. There is just more trauma that’s happening to the children in a very condensed period of time.”
Such cases can be tough, but underscore the importance of the job, Davis said.
“Sometimes kids are traumatized, resulting in PTSD, just like a guy in the Army, because of the actions that adults are taking,” he said. “…And that’s the hardest part. But it’s also the most rewarding, if you can help these kids move along.”
Those interested in learning about volunteering with CASA can visit casanh.org. State law requires anyone who suspects a child has been abused or neglected to report it to the Division for Children, Youth and Families. Reports can be made at 800-894-5533 or 603-271-6562.