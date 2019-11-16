Police say a Winchester man threatened another man with a hammer in Keene earlier this month.
Corey Carpenter, 31, was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with two felony counts of criminal threatening.
At around 10 p.m. that night, Keene police Officer Timothy M. Richmond was patrolling Winchester Street when he came across Carpenter and another man, Sean Raney, “in the southbound lane in front of the Sunoco Gas Station,” Richmond wrote in an affidavit.
Carpenter was pinning Raney down on the pavement while holding a “large steel hammer” over him, Richmond wrote.
Dispatchers had taken several 911 calls about the incident before Richmond intervened. “One of the callers in particular stated a male subject was chasing another with a hammer,” the officer wrote.
How the altercation began isn’t clear from the affidavit, as Raney and Carpenter offered different accounts.
According to Richmond, Raney told police that he was walking out of Walmart when Carpenter began chasing him in a vehicle and then on foot. Raney said Carpenter displayed a knife during the chase, according to the affidavit. Raney said he fell while crossing Winchester Street and Carpenter raised the hammer, telling him not to move, Richmond wrote.
Raney told police Carpenter was looking for someone Carpenter knew, Nathan Kenyon, who had been waiting in a vehicle while Raney was in the store, according to Richmond’s affidavit.
Carpenter, however, said he was pulling into the Walmart parking lot when Raney jumped out of a vehicle, according to the affidavit. Carpenter said Raney “aggressively approached” his vehicle and then the two exchanged words before Carpenter drove off, Richmond wrote.
Carpenter said he drove over to the nearby Rite Aid and met Kenyon there, but Raney approached him again, according to the affidavit. Carpenter said he then grabbed a hammer out of his vehicle and chased Raney into Winchester Street, where Raney tripped on the median, Richmond wrote.
Carpenter “stated he wanted to hold [Raney] down until the arrival of Police,” according to the affidavit.
Carpenter was arraigned Nov. 8 and released on personal recognizance. His court-ordered conditions include having no contact with Raney or Kenyon.
The two criminal threatening charges refer to Carpenter’s allegedly displaying the knife and the hammer, respectively.