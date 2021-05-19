STODDARD — Residents decided on a variety of local matters at Stoddard’s town meeting Tuesday night, but a global issue — climate change — drew the most debate.
The question was whether to approve a resolution calling on state and federal politicians to enact a “carbon fee and dividend” program. Essentially, the idea is to charge fossil fuel producers for the greenhouse gases they cause and redistribute the money to individuals equally.
The article was submitted by a petition of registered voters. During Tuesday’s meeting, held at James Faulkner Elementary School, supporters said that for most Americans, the payments they’d receive would more than cover the higher energy costs resulting from the fees on carbon.
Geoff Jones, chairman of the Stoddard Conservation Commission, said the resolution would send a strong message that town residents want their representatives in Washington, D.C., to tackle the climate issue.
“All of us can take an inventory of our own experiences,” he said. “When do lilacs bloom? A month later than they did back in 1970. When does your first or last frost in your garden come? It used to be in September we’d have frost in our garden here in Stoddard, and now it’s November. … Mud season, sugaring season have all been impacted.”
Another town resident, Fred Ward, said he’s all for clean energy but argued that replacing fossil fuels with alternatives would not be feasible and would have large environmental costs.
“If you want to replace fossil fuels,” said Ward, who is married to N.H. Sen. Ruth Ward, R-Stoddard, “and I would love to if we could do it — a thousand windmills scattered all over every hill in New Hampshire, a couple of state forests clear cut for solar panels, flood in a couple of areas with a big dam and everything, and then throw in a nuke plant for days when there’s not much wind and not much sunshine.”
Others said a carbon fee and dividend program would use the market to spur innovation, leading to cheaper and more advanced clean-energy technologies. Meanwhile, some other residents questioned the wisdom of more government involvement or worried that the measure would end up costing consumers more.
The article ultimately passed on a voice vote, with some loud noes.
More than 80 voters turned out for the session, which lasted about three hours and included the neighborly socializing typical of town meetings (often not socially distanced, though the crowd was mostly older, and New Hampshire seniors have near-universal rates of at least partial vaccination).
Attendees generally wore masks in accordance with school policy, except when taking the floor to speak. That prompted the town’s moderator of four decades, N.H. Rep. Dan Eaton, to comment that he might be unable to call on people by name. “I see everybody, and I recognize four of you,” he said.
Voters passed most of the warrant with no changes, after questions here and there about particular costs or projects. In total, they approved $1,339,173 for the town’s operating budget, including $548,514 for general municipal operations, $265,600 for roads and $225,703 for waste disposal.
Town Administrator Michelle Pong said the budget’s major increases include costs related to last year’s work on Kings Highway, solid waste disposal and necessary maintenance at the old fire station.
Voters also authorized the purchase of a new rescue vehicle for the Stoddard Fire Department, using $50,000 from a capital reserve and financing the other $180,000 through a bond or note, with $40,000 appropriated for the first year’s payment.
Fire department officials said it will replace their current rescue vehicle, which is 27 years old and unusable without significant repairs. Lt. Steve Rockwell said two garages refused even to do work on it because they couldn’t guarantee it would last more than a year.
Also approved was about $7,000 in contributions to area nonprofits and $55,000 in appropriations to several capital reserve funds. Additionally, voters approved the creation of a new capital reserve fund for emergency expenses and added $10,000 to it.
One article that garnered some discussion before passing narrowly was an advisory question about whether the planning board should study the feasibility of creating commercial or industrial zones along Route 9. The article — which is nonbinding — says any proposed new areas would come up for a vote at town meeting a year from now.
Selectboard Chairman Christopher Madden, who sits on the planning board, explained that under the current zoning ordinance, someone who buys a property along Route 9 and wants to set up a business is handled on a case-by-case basis, by applying for a special exception at the Zoning Board of Adjustment, which means there aren’t clear rules. Establishing a commercial or industrial district would put those rules in place and protect the town, he said.
Several speakers expressed concern that it would make it harder for the town to control development.
“If you establish a commercial or a commercial-light industrial zone or any type zone that allows that type business in, you have then given away your ability to keep that particular entity out of town,” said planning board member George Davenport. “Because as long as they meet all the criteria … then there’s no way the town board, the zoning board or the planning board, could not let them come.”
Residents tabled an article proposing changes to the town’s property-tax exemptions for elderly homeowners. They also voted down an advisory article asking whether they would “be amenable to” instituting fees for disposing waste at the transfer station, after Davenport and others said fees would just lead people to dump appliances, tires and other trash out in the woods.