SULLIVAN — A single-car rollover on Route 9 early this morning appears to have resulted in no serious injuries, according to the Sullivan Fire Department.
Sullivan firefighters, along with first responders from the Keene and Roxbury fire departments, DiLuzio Ambulance Service and N.H. State Police, responded to the crash around 4:30 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Sullivan Fire Department.
The car was traveling west just past the construction zone when it left the road, struck the embankment and flipped end over end, the department said. The driver was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene “with possibly only minor injuries.”
The post does not identify the driver or the cause of the crash. N.H. State Police were not immediately reachable for further details.