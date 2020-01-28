The Keene white supremacist arrested last week on federal threatening and extortion charges will remain in detention pending his trial.
In a one-page document filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Concord, Christopher C. Cantwell, 39, agreed to remain in custody and waived his right to a detention hearing, which had been scheduled for Tuesday.
Cantwell has been held without bail since his arrest early Thursday morning in Keene. He has pleaded not guilty to federal charges alleging he sent someone a threatening online message last year, trying to extort information about a third party. His trial is scheduled for March.
An online personality who has spread hateful rhetoric through his podcast and other platforms, Cantwell is known nationally for his role in the 2017 riots in Charlottesville, Va. He pleaded guilty to charges of assault and battery stemming from his use of pepper spray that weekend.