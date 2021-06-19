JAFFREY — Dawn Dufresne and Heather Savage recently opened Chaotic Lily: Candles, Crystals & Gifts at 79 Hadley Road, but their journey to launching a retail space started about two years ago.
“We got together as two homeschool moms trying to find something that we were passionate about and that would allow us to spend lots of time with our kids,” Savage, of Milford, said.
Candle making seemed like the natural first step for her and Dufresne, a Greenfield resident, they said. The pair began selling their products at craft fairs, and when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they transitioned the business online, and held Facebook live-sales events. Last summer, they also started selling their candles wholesale to shops across New England.
Then, when the retail space opened up in the same building as Terrapin Glassblowing Studio, the timing and location were perfect, Savage said.
“It’s kind of a passed-by jewel between Peterborough and Keene, and we thought our shop would be a nice stop,” she said of Chaotic Lily’s location in Jaffrey.
The store offers a wide range of handmade candles, crystals and locally made products, including jewelry, incense, tapestries and other gifts. Since launching the retail space March 24, Chaotic Lily has also begun hosting events like wellbeing workshops and Festival Fridays on the first Friday of the month. The next Festival Friday on July 2 will feature live music, local artists selling their creations and fireworks to celebrate the 4th of July.
“It’s been going really well. It’s been growing at a really good pace,” Savage said of the store and its calendar of events. “Our biggest end game here is to build community, and that’s really starting to happen for us.”
Chaotic Lily: Candles, Crystals & Gifts is open Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 6 p.m., Thursdays from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.