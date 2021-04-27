WINCHESTER — The Winchester-based Be the Solution Youth Coalition will host a meet-and-greet Saturday for residents and those running for town and school-district offices.
The event will kick off at 9 a.m.
The town and school district’s annual elections will be held May 11, after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are six candidates vying for two spots on the selectboard: Incumbents Gloria Leustek and Jack Marsh are being challenged by Lindsey Nutting, Lindseigh Picard, Natalie Quevedo and Theresa Sepe. There are also three candidates seeking a spot on the town budget committee: Kevin Bazan, Brenden Hubbard and Sherman Tedford.
In addition, five candidates are running for two spots on the town planning board: incumbents Dean Beaman and Jordan Sharra and challengers Brian Favreau, Jason Koerber and Bridget Pearce. Four people are seeking election to one of three Conant Library trustee seats: Jennifer Bennett, Barbara Depew, Jennifer Gomarlo Howe and Amaret “Mitty” Johnson.
There is one contested race in the Winchester School District election. Four people are seeking election to two school-board spots: incumbent Picard, Aaron Bittner, Lindsey Hildreth and Autumn Laraba.
Saturday’s meet-and-greet will be held at Center Church at 5 Michigan St. in Winchester. Social distancing and masks will be required. The event will take place on the church lawn, weather permitting.
More information is available from Missy Calderwood at mcalderwood12@gmail.com.