Another Keene resident has joined the growing race for city councilor at-large Thursday.
Peter Starkey filed his declaration of candidacy, becoming the 10th person, including three incumbents, to throw his hat in the ring for five at-large seats. The position carries a two-year term.
At-large Councilor Gary P. Lamoureux told The Sentinel Thursday night he is not running for reelection.
The only other filing Thursday was by Charles “Chuck” Weed, who declared his candidacy for selectman in Ward 2. Election officials serve for two years.
Positions on the ballot this year will be mayor, five at-large and six ward-specific City Council seats, and elections officials in each of Keene’s wards — a moderator, clerk, supervisor of the checklist and three selectmen.
There are two options for those interested in running: file a declaration of candidacy or submit a petition, both of which go to the clerk’s office at City Hall.
Declaration of candidacy forms are due Tuesday, Sept. 10, by 5 p.m., along with a filing fee of $5 to run for mayor and $2 for any other office.
Those filing by petition have until Friday, Sept. 13, by 5 p.m. There’s no fee, but the petition must include 50 signatures from voters registered in the part of the city the candidate would represent. Paperwork is available at the clerk’s office.
The city’s primary is slated for Oct. 8, and the general election is Nov. 5. For more information, go to ci.keene.nh.us/city-clerk/elections-voting or contact City Clerk Patricia A. Little at plittle@ci.keene.nh.us or by calling 352-0133.