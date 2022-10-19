Democrat Jack Gettens and Republican Dick Thackston each have reducing taxes on their minds as they compete for a N.H. House seat representing Troy and Fitzwilliam. Both said they hope to work across the aisle to get it done.
Gettens, 63, and Thackston, 66, each ran unopposed for their respective party nominations in Cheshire District 12 during the Sept. 13 primary election.
Gettens, a Troy resident of 36 years, said he's running to be a voice of compromise for the district in what he views as a "divisive" election environment.
"I think a number of people including me feel democracy is somewhat threatened, and I think the solution to that is for people to find common ground [on issues]," Gettens said, naming property tax relief as one of these issues.
Rather than repealing or reducing the meals and rooms tax, the business enterprise tax and the interest and dividends tax, he said those taxes could be redirected to property tax relief.
"There's also been a trend in the state of shifting costs from state government to local government for things like the meals and rooms tax, things they've had for pension plans, et cetera," Gettens said.
Actions on taxes by the Republican-controlled N.H. House and Senate last legislative session included cutting the business profits tax from 7.6 percent to 7.5 percent. Last year, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu called on lawmakers to reduce the meals and room tax from 9 percent to 8.5 percent (which took effect Oct. 1, 2021), the business enterprise tax from 0.6 percent to 0.55 percent (which will be effective Dec. 31 this year) and to phase out the interest and dividends tax by 2026 (which will end Dec. 31 of that year).
Gettens is a researcher of health and human services programs at the University of Massachusetts' Chan Medical School and was the director of the state Department of Health and Human Services' Division of Family Assistance in the late 1990s. He said a key position of his campaign is supporting community long-term care as he's observed a shortage of workers in nursing facilities.
"Our population is aging, and as we all age, people are going to need more care," Gettens said. "Home health aides help with meals and transportation. I think the more of that type of care [there is], the longer that people can stay in their homes and community, and they need less intensive care like nursing homes."
He said his priorities would be to push for increases in workers and their wages and to increase education and training pathways for long-term care programs.
Other areas of focus Gettens highlighted include climate and laws surrounding reproductive care. The state Department of Environmental Services last updated its Climate Action Plan in March 2009, and Gettens said he's disappointed there haven't been more recent updates. He added he wants to see a formalized council to gather scientists and citizens who would share their thoughts and findings with state legislators and the governor.
With reproductive care, he said he wants to see legislation for "protect[ing] women from undue burdens" in the first 24 weeks of pregnancy and is against requiring ultrasounds for abortions or requiring other procedures that may be difficult to access.
"In the post-24 weeks, I think there needs to be more control given to physicians and the woman to decide around medical emergencies," Gettens said. "And certainly, there shouldn't be any criminal penalties for health care providers in that timeframe."
Current state law bans abortions, in most cases, after 24 weeks into pregnancy. Gov. Sununu signed a bill this May amending the law to only require an ultrasound at or near 24 weeks. Abortion providers who violate the law could face up to seven years in jail.
Thackston, who's called Troy home for 31 years, is chair of the town selectboard. He was uninterested in talking about any social issues — noting government should "stay out of people's private lives" — and stuck largely to fiscal policy positions.
"The question I hear mostly from voters has been about the county tax, because Cheshire County has increased taxes rather dramatically in the last two years," he said. "That has been sort of a dark horse that just popped up on us."
The Cheshire County delegation, a 24-person body comprising local N.H. House representatives, approved a $58.9 million operating budget for 2020. The budget increased the amount of taxes to be raised by $394,153, or 1.4 percent, over 2019. Last year, the delegation continued to increase the amount of taxes to be raised to 0.6 percent over the 2020 budget after board members approved a $61 million operating budget for 2021.
Thackston shared that he's fully in support of recreational cannabis sales, even if within state-run dispensaries, so long as marijuana usage is regulated in similar fashion as alcohol and tobacco products.
"The state of New Hampshire maintains a monopoly on the sale of liquor, [and] they can maintain a monopoly on the sale of marijuana. They've already got the retail square footage set up," he said.
He added that he'd like to see the state increase availability of renewable energy for consumers like solar and wind power through implementation of tax credits and grants encouraging people to install residential solar panels, for example.
"I don't believe that solar or wind power is 100 percent pure, but they're very good products that have been reasonably well developed," he said. "I'm not trying to cut us off from fossil fuels all at once ... but I think that New Hampshire could do more with minimal fiscal impact."
Thackston is a managing partner of R.H. Thackston & Co. Realtors and is a former longtime member of the Monadnock Regional School Board. He stressed a need to reassess how state revenue is allocated to towns, since this affects school district funding. He said it's a process he'd like to be a part of if elected to the Legislature.
"Each of these little towns, say, Gilsum, Fitzwilliam and Troy, they don't have an economic state to support what is required of a school district," he said. "It's not a matter of the state raising more money when you see that the state has multimillion-dollar surpluses year in and year out."
He also said he wants to advocate for stronger economic growth in the western side of the state, which he said is imbalanced with the eastern side.
Troy and Fitzwilliam have become "bedroom communities" for Keene and Massachusetts, he said, wherein the lack of growth has hampered peoples' ability to live and work in the two towns.
"The right-hand side of the state basically grew by leaps and bounds over the last 40 or 50 years but the left-hand side has not grown," Thackston said. "This isn't going to change overnight, but I hope I can be part of a larger movement to get a broader, more balanced direction."
