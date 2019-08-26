Democratic presidential candidates Kirsten Gillibrand and Pete Buttigieg released mental health care plans last week.
Both candidates emphasize a need to treat mental illness as seriously as any physical condition, calling for mental health parity by requiring insurance providers to cover mental and physical health equally without spending caps on therapy and psychiatric treatment.
Since the Mental Health Parity Act was passed in 1996, followed by the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act in 2008, implementing parity at the state level and with employer-based health insurance has been difficult.
Gillibrand, the U.S. senator from New York, and Buttigieg, the South Bend, Ind., mayor, would implement broader requirements on insurance companies to cover mental illness and addiction, and seek to better address the overlap between the two.
Here's a look at the two plans:
Gillibrand's plan
While seeking to shore up gaps in mental health coverage, Gillibrand's proposal calls for a "community based" approach.
Gillibrand says she would invest in community health centers and Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics — a relatively new Medicaid provider for mental health and substance use treatments that gets a higher reimbursement rate if it fits federal criteria — to increase collaboration and flexibility at the local level through partnerships.
A financial figure for the investment is not included in the proposal, which is available on the Website Medium at https://medium.com/@SenGillibrand/my-plan-to-tackle-the-mental-health-crisis-in-america-4788c77a64d9.
Gillibrand also notes in her plan that the community based models are "not only cost-effective, but have also been shown to be more effective at reaching populations who find the information more credible coming from someone with a familiar background and who understands their communities and the issues they face."
The plan includes a section on decreasing implicit bias among clinicians, but stops short of calling for mandatory training or laying out monetary incentives for implementing training.
Prioritizing young people and access for rural populations are central components of her plan.
Gillibrand calls for greater federal investment in School-Based Health Centers and giving more teeth to the Every Student Succeeds Act in an effort to reach more young people and adapt to the changing landscape of modern American childhood.
To address the workforce shortage many rural communities face in mental health care — including the Monadnock Region, which saw Cheshire Medical Center close its psychiatric center in 2016 because of an inability to hire enough psychiatrists — Gillibrand would boost funding for the National Health Service Corps to bring more workers to rural areas.
Gillibrand also calls for more grant funding to train mental health providers for the future.
The widest reaching component in the Gillibrand plan would be requiring insurance providers to include mental and behavioral health in their plans under increased regulation and oversight.
This would involve the creation of a new "watchdog program," according to the proposal, which would help to resolve complaints regarding the denial of care and educate families on available services.
To help combat the opioid epidemic and improve care for coinciding mental illness and substance use disorders, Gillibrand would seek to better integrate mental health and substance use treatment by funding the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act.
The bill, introduced by U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., was signed by President Donald Trump last October and funds medication-assisted treatment for substance use disorders in addition to bringing therapists, peer coaches and other providers into the "whole patient" approach.
Other components of Gillibrand's rural access section include investing in family support services to take care of children whose parents are impacted by substance use disorders — sometimes referred to as "grandfamilies" — and implementing Continued Medical Education for doctors to recalibrate how they treat pain beyond prescribing opiates.
Pete's plan
Buttigieg takes a philosophical approach that weds the goals of his plan by looking to tackle loneliness and despair in conjunction with diagnosed mental illnesses and substance use disorders.
In a New Hampshire-specific release from the Buttigieg campaign, the opioid epidemic is tackled in-depth.
Buttigieg would make nalaxone more readily available in public places through federal funding for state and local health agencies.
The former Navy intelligence officer would also deregulate buprenorphine as a medication for substance use disorders, which many doctors do not have the license to prescribe. The drug is also known by its brand name, Subutex, and is used at the outset of withdrawal symptoms in addition to longer-term prevention.
Buttigieg also calls for Congress to amend the Controlled Substances Act to increase access to medication assisted treatment, and to standardize treatment guidelines based on programs that are already working.
Insurance providers along with Medicare and state Medicaid agencies would be required by law to cover the three main types of medication assisted treatment — buprenorphine, methadone and naltrexone — which patients respond to differently. The Rhode Island Department of Corrections, for example, has allowed inmates to choose between the three and has seen promising early results with 61 percent fewer fatal overdoses among inmates.
Buttigieg would also legally prohibit insurers from making patients wait to receive medication assisted treatment, and further incentivize state Medicaid agencies to provide Medicated-Assisted Treatment through increased reimbursement rates, citing Virginia and Maryland as examples.
Beyond the overlap with Gillibrand's plan on parity, Buttigieg's plan seeks to reduce "deaths of despair" from suicide, citing the suicide rate among young people in New Hampshire as being 50-percent higher than the national average.
This would require every school nationwide to teach "mental health first aid" courses to help students, teachers and families better identify early symptoms and reduce stigma, according to the campaign's release.
Buttigieg would also require insurance plans to include a free annual mental health checkup for anyone who wants one, and raise reimbursement rates for mental health and addiction care with the inclusion of telemedicine.
The mayor's plan also calls for a repeal of the Medicaid rule that prohibits large psychiatric facilities from receiving Medicaid reimbursement in an effort to expand care.
The campaign cites a Kaiser Foundation study indicating only 45 percent of New Hampshire's demand for mental health professionals is being met. To close the gap, Buttigieg promises to increase funding for clinician training programs, expand loan repayment for those who work in rural areas, and encourage medical schools to require students to complete free coursework on substance use disorders.
Buttigieg also sets goals for reducing veteran suicide and childhood trauma, citing a July study from New Hampshire's drug court program on the number of kids dealing with trauma at home stemming from substance use disorders in the family.
Increased funding for the VA's National Strategy for Preventing Veteran Suicide is included in the plan along with greater access to telehealth for veterans, and a $10 billion investment in "Healing and Belonging grants" under a potential Buttigieg administration would be directed toward rural communities confronting childhood trauma and other issues stemming from the opioid epidemic.
Buttigieg's plan is available on his campaign website at https://peteforamerica.com/mental-health.