The Republican and Democratic nominees for governor will discuss their visions for supporting early childhood development during separate virtual sessions as part of the 2020 N.H. Gubernatorial Forum on Young Children, according to a news release from Early Learning NH.
The Concord-based nonprofit organization is joining with a slew of other organizations and businesses — including the Monadnock United Way and the Keene Family YMCA — to host the forum.
The separate, 45-minute sessions will be moderated by former WMUR reporter Scott Spradling. They will be held live and recorded. Interested parties can register online at earlylearningnh.org/forum-%2F-events to receive a Zoom link to the live session, and the recordings will later be posted in the same location.
N.H. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, D-Concord, is scheduled to participate in the forum on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu, a Newfields Republican seeking his third term in office against Feltes’ challenge, is slated for Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 2:30 p.m.
Also on the Nov. 3 general election ballot is Manchester Libertarian Darryl W. Perry, but he will not be participating in the forum.
“Ensuring all children in New Hampshire have equal opportunity for healthy development is critical to the future of our state, and is an issue that we know is important to Granite Staters of all party affiliations,” the news release states.