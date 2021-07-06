A special election to fill the seat of the late N.H. Rep. Doug Ley of Jaffrey is scheduled for October, and at least three candidates have already thrown their hats in the ring.
The filing period for the seat in Cheshire County House District 9, which covers Dublin, Harrisville, Jaffrey and Roxbury, is this week. Candidates can file at the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office in Concord through Friday. They could also file in their own towns Tuesday during their town clerks’ regular hours.
The primary date is Sept. 7, followed by a general election Oct. 26. The winner will serve the remainder of Ley's two-year term.
At least two candidates had filed by early afternoon, according to town clerks: Lucille Decker, a Jaffrey Republican, and Andrew Maneval, a Harrisville Democrat.
Dublin’s clerk did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but a third candidate, Dublin Republican Rita Mattson, announced she is running in a news release Tuesday. She told The Sentinel she filed Tuesday.
The Roxbury town clerk's office is closed this week. The Secretary of State's Office said no one had filed in Concord as of about 2 p.m.
Mattson ran unsuccessfully for the same seat in 2020. Maneval, a former selectman, lost his bid for a different seat — Cheshire County House District 14 — in the same election.
Ley, a Democrat who previously served as House majority leader, died last month after a bout with cancer. He had represented one of District 9’s two seats since 2012. His fellow Jaffrey Democrat Rep. Richard Ames holds the other one.
Under state law, the selectboard of any town in a multi-town legislative district can request a special election when there is a vacancy. The Harrisville selectboard voted unanimously to do so at its June 25 meeting after a request from Maneval, according to the minutes of that meeting.
Gov. Chris Sununu and the N.H. Executive Council approved the request last Wednesday, June 30, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. Jaffrey Town Manager Jon Frederick said the town was officially notified the next day.