PETERBOROUGH — On his potential path to the presidency, Democrat Andrew Yang leaned on humor to deliver his message at Post and Beam Brewing Thursday night.
“If you’re here tonight, you heard something like this at some point: There’s an Asian man running for president who wants to give everyone $1,000 a month,” he said during his speech, to laughter and whoops and hollers.
That was the tone of the evening, where at least 150 people showed up to see the entrepreneur and tech guru — though crowd estimates varied, since many attendees couldn’t get in the standing-room-only building.
Before starting his speech inside, Yang, 44, stopped for a minute to address a large group of overflow guests who were turned away at the door. He gave a few remarks standing in the brewery driveway and elicited several reverberating cheers.
He touched on all of the trademarks of his campaign: the employment threat of automation and his plan to implement a universal basic income of $1,000 per month to every U.S. citizen over 18. He’s dubbed it the “freedom dividend” and told attendees that many of America’s problems can be solved by putting more money into people’s pockets.
Yang had a clear following at the event. His call-and-response tactics honed over the past few months on the campaign trail were greeted with enthusiastic replies from attendees who knew all the lines in his stump speech.
At one point, Yang explained his plan to pay for a universal basic income with a value-added tax on tech companies, and he compared it — as he has in the past — to one state’s dividend program.
“And what state is that? (ALASKA!) And how do they pay for it? (OIL!) And what is the oil of the 21st century? (TECHNOLOGY!)”
Co-owner Erika Rosenfeld said Post and Beam Brewing has hosted a handful of presidential candidates so far in this political season, and Thursday’s crowd was the largest yet. She said Beto O’Rourke was a close second.
She clarified that the brewery doesn’t endorse any candidate who uses the space for a campaign event, but she said it’s been great to see the building being used that way.
“When we opened we said we wanted to be a community brewery, and part of that is helping people get to know their candidates,” Rosenfeld said.
Pubs were the political hub in America’s youth, she added, so events like these get back to the country’s roots. Plus, having a beer in an intimate setting is more inviting than sitting far away from a candidate on a stage.
“[This] makes it a much more conversational environment,” she said.
Joseph E. Johnson of Jaffrey attended with his 8-year-old daughter Sienna. While he’s researched Yang before and plans to check out his book from the library, Thursday was the first time Johnson had seen the candidate speak.
He already liked his ideas, he said, and “this just sealed the deal.”
Johnson said he’s supporting Yang because of the universal basic income and his plans to tackle climate change.
Yang told the Post and Beam crowd that he’s in the camp that believes climate change “is worse than you think.” If elected, he would sign the U.S. back onto the Paris Agreement, but he said America also needs to “lead a global effort.” There are ecosystems that need to be protected and rebuilt, he said, and other countries need help turning to renewable energy sources.
“I would pass a Constitutional amendment saying that safeguarding the environment has to be a core responsibility of the government, to make sure it stands the test of time,” Yang added.
Johnson, after the event, said he appreciates Yang’s smaller ideas, like his policy of “making taxes fun.” Tax Day would become Revenue Day under a Yang administration, according to his website, and it would be a federal holiday intended to make paying taxes a celebration.
“Each American should be able to direct 1 percent of their taxes to a specific project,” the website says. “During Revenue Day, these projects will be highlighted, showing what, exactly, America’s money was able to accomplish during the previous year.”
Johnson quipped that it would be nice to make taxes enjoyable. But speaking as a parent who works full time with a spouse who does, too, he said: “It just seems like he’s speaking to folks who work for a living, frankly.”
Antrim resident Diane Kendall was already a passionate Yang supporter when she arrived Thursday night. After watching an interview with him on WMUR-TV a year ago, Kendall said she found Yang to be articulate and intelligent with new ideas but none of the fiercely partisan rhetoric of other candidates.
She researched him and then saw him speak last month, which she said “really confirmed my opinion.” Seeing how he interacts with people was far more compelling than media interviews, she added.
Likely the most notable piece of Kendall’s story, she admitted, is that she was a lifelong Republican. Now she plans to switch parties to vote for Yang in the primary election.
“When he talks about getting 10 percent of Trump voters, that’s the truth,” she said, pointing out that she didn’t actually vote for Donald Trump in 2016.
After this election, Kendall said she’ll likely switch her affiliation again to vote as an independent. She’s grown tired of the partisan politics and tribalism from both sides of the aisle, she said.
"Andrew Yang doesn't do any of that," Kendall said.