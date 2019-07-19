DUBLIN — Staff from at least five 2020 presidential campaigns have RSVP’d to an information fair at the Dublin Public Library Saturday.
The Presidential Candidate Information Fair is sponsored by the Dublin Democrats, Keene Democrats and Cheshire County Democrats, according to the Facebook event.
Campaigns that had RSVP’d via Facebook as of Thursday afternoon include those of U.S. Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, as well as U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon, and the campaigns will take questions and hand out literature, according to the Facebook event.
None of the entities sponsoring the information fair are endorsing any candidates, nor is the library. The Dublin Public Library is at 1114 Main St.