Another campaign co-chair for Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders will be visiting the region Saturday to kick off a day of canvassing.
Nina Turner, Sanders’ presidential campaign co-chair and a former Ohio state senator, will be rallying volunteers at noon at the campaign’s field office on 50 Jaffrey Road in Peterborough.
Last month, Sanders campaign co-chair Ro Khanna, a California congressman, introduced the candidate at a holiday party held at Stonewall Farm in Keene.
The Saturday Peterborough event is free and open to the public, but those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP online at https://events.berniesanders.com/event/192616/.