Eric Winn will become the new chief executive officer of C&S Wholesale Grocers, the company announced Thursday.
He will assume the role Oct. 2 when current CEO Bob Palmer retires.
Winn, the company’s current chief operating officer, joined the organization in 2004 and has held several leadership positions, the Keene-based company said in a news release. As chief operating officer, he was tasked with leading all operations, transportation, customer development and expansion, the company added.
“Eric has been visionary in transforming our operations to drive long-term sustainable growth,” Executive Chairman Rick Cohen said in a statement. He has been deeply invested in ensuring that C&S will continue to be a market leader, while developing a pipeline of strong talent in every aspect of our operations.”
The company, founded in 1918, supplies products to more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores and military bases, according to its website.
Palmer initially retired in 2019 but came out of retirement to become CEO in October 2020, according to the company’s website. He joined the organization in 1986 as head buyer and was promoted to vice president in 1995, the website states. The company’s announcement also stated that Palmer will continue to provide guidance as a member of the board of directors.
“Bob was appointed CEO during extraordinary times — the pandemic and the resulting impact on our industry. Bob was critical in effectively leading C&S through these challenges and driving long-term growth.” Cohen stated. “I am excited to have his continued dedication, leadership and guidance as a member of our Board of Directors.”
This story was changed to correct a typo in the year the company was founded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.