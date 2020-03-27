C&S Wholesale Grocers is partnering with two other food distribution companies to meet increased demand for groceries amid the coronavirus pandemic.
C&S, headquartered in Keene, announced this week that it will work with Virginia-based Performance Food Group Co. and Illinois-based U.S. Foods Holding Corp.
Both partner companies serve the food-service industry, including restaurants and other venues that have been hit hard by the slowdown in economic activity and state restrictions on dining out.
Those restrictions “are reshaping American’s consumption behaviors, resulting in more grocery purchases and significantly fewer dine-out opportunities,” C&S said in a news release.
By drawing on the workforces of Performance Food Group and U.S. Foods, C&S said, it can make sure it has enough workers to meet increasing grocery demands, while also alleviating potential job insecurity in the supply chain for restaurants and other food-service establishments.
“In partnering with Performance Food Group, we are in a better position to fulfill our commitment to ensuring grocery stores shelves are stocked and families around the country have access to food and other necessities during these unsettling and unpredictable times,” C&S CEO Mike Duffy said in a news release. He offered similar comments about U.S. Foods.