C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc. has started a national relief initiative to help regions that have been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Keene-based company — the country’s largest wholesale grocery supplier — will be donating 100,000 KN95 face masks to hospitals in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California and Massachusetts, according to a news release from the company Thursday.
These hospitals are Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center in New Jersey; Lehigh Valley Health Network in Pennsylvania; and Valley Medical Center in California. Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency will also received a mask donation for frontline disbursement.
The initiative also includes financial support for 22 food banks nationwide, including Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, and other charitable organizations, the release says.
Additionally, the company says it has launched an employee giving campaign, where employees can make donations to C&S colleagues who have financial needs due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“C&S is a family and we are committed to taking care of each other ...” said Miriam Out, chief Human Resources officer for the company, in the release. “As so many people are coming together to support each other, we are thrilled that the C&S family is doing its part to help.”