WINCHESTER — The town's selectboard terminated police Sgt. Kristopher Fox's employment on Tuesday, citing three criminal trials Fox failed to appear for late last year.
The board voted unanimously during a public hearing at town hall to adopt a three-page "notice of decision" upholding the recommendation of Police Chief Erik Josephson that Fox be fired.
“Sgt. Fox’s failure to appear in Court has seriously inhibited the Department’s ability to enforce all laws coming within department jurisdiction,” the notice says. “Sgt. Fox’s failure to appear wasted valuable County Attorney resources and inhibited the County Attorney’s ability to prosecute violations of the law.”
Fox violated sections of Winchester's police manual related to professional responsibilities, reporting for duty, truthfulness, duty to obey and prohibited conduct unbecoming of an officer, according to the document.
The selectboard heard testimony from Fox, the police chief and two assistant county attorneys during an almost two-hour public hearing last Wednesday. During that hearing, which was public at Fox's request, the sergeant contended there was little basis for his firing as he did not receive a subpoena for one trial and was on unpaid administrative leave on the date of the other two trials.
Josephson recommended on Dec. 27 that the selectboard terminate Fox's employment.
Fox told the board last week that he began his career as a police officer in Winchester in 2015, left for a job in Swanzey in 2016, worked for a few months in Hancock, and returned to Winchester last year as a sergeant.
The first trial he failed to appear as a witness for had been rescheduled from September to Oct. 12, according to testimony and documents entered into evidence during last week's public hearing. Fox received emailed notice from an assistant county attorney that the trial had been rescheduled but did not get a subpoena to appear in court on Oct. 12 due to an administrative error, testimony and documents indicate.
At last week’s hearing, the selectboard received conflicting accounts of a meeting between Josephson and Fox after Fox failed to appear for the October trial, the notice of decision states.
Josephson testified that he had a counseling session with Fox after receiving a disturbing call from an assistant county attorney about Fox’s failure to appear in court. The chief further said he told Fox “this can’t happen again” and that Fox told him it would not.
Fox said that Josephson did not discipline or counsel him but instead said he would need to “make up for it” and “move on from it.”
The selectboard found the police chief’s version of events to be more credible, the notice states.
“The Board finds that this incident made clear to Sgt. Fox the importance of appearing in Court when requested by the County Attorney,” the document says.
Fox testified last week that he was on unpaid administrative leave on Dec. 13 and therefore did not believe that he had to attend the two trials that day for which he was subpoenaed as a witness. He said he was on leave pending a medical evaluation related to PTSD and was experiencing PTSD and anxiety symptoms the day before the trials.
The selectboard's notice of decision says Fox knew he was subpoenaed to appear on Dec. 13 and would have known the importance of appearing in court from his years of experience as a police officer.
The selectboard cited evidence that Fox emailed a human resources representative noting that he had been subpoenaed to court for Dec. 13 and asking whether he would be expected to appear while on administrative leave.
“You may appear directly to court as ordered,” the HR representative told him by email, according to the notice of decision. “You will be paid for your time that day.”
Fox did not appear in court on Dec. 13 and did not contact the HR representative or the police chief that he would be unable to attend the trial, the selectboard's decision states. While Fox notified an assistant county attorney that he would not be in court that day, she did not release him from the subpoenas, the notice says.
Josephson testified last week that the Winchester Police Department is authorized to have seven full-time officers and three part-time officers but currently has only two full-time officers and one part-time officer. The police chief said the loss of an officer would have a negative impact on the department but that he nonetheless recommended Fox be fired.
Selectboard members Ben Kilanski, Herbert Stephens, Lindseigh Picard and Theresa Sepe did not deliberate before voting on the notice of decision to end Fox's employment.
Fox did not attend Tuesday's hearing, and neither he nor his attorney could be reached for comment after the decision.