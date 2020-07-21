The COVID-19 pandemic can leave people feeling uneasy about shopping for their weekly groceries, picking up toiletries at the drugstore or even stopping to grab a coffee.
To help, a Keene couple recently launched T&T Deliveree, a personalized shopping service that picks up and delivers items for customers within a 12-mile radius of the Elm City.
Co-founders Terri Herzog and Toby Sheehan launched the business last week, after seeing a need for it while working part-time for Instacart, a grocery-delivery app.
“I started noticing that people asked the same questions or comments if they found out I was working at Instacart,” Herzog said. “They asked if they could request me, but you can’t. ... I also heard from customers a lot, ‘Can you shop at the [Monadnock Food Co-op] for me?’ or ‘Can you pick up an item at a different store not listed?’ But it had to be an Instacart store.”
Their hope for the business, which is run through the app Dumpling, is to provide a more personalized approach than national competitors, according to Herzog.
The pair has 18 customers so far, Herzog said, and more than 80 people have joined T&T Deliveree’s Facebook page.
“We want to make it profitable, but we also want to meet a need in our community,” she said. “One thing we found from doing grocery delivery is these folks really shouldn’t be out in the stores because they have health conditions or other reasons that prevents them from going to the store. We want to help people, especially with our society being the way it is right now.”
The challenge with nationwide apps, she explained, is customers have only certain stores to choose from and limited interaction with the shopper.
Herzog said with T&T Deliveree, she can shop at local businesses and have a greater level of communication with customers if she runs into any issues. Customers can also contact her if they have additional requests.
And the service isn’t limited to groceries and takeout from restaurants. Herzog said she’s willing to pick up home décor, clothing or anything else someone needs.
“We are completely open to anywhere in Keene,” she said. “So if someone was like, ‘My son needs a size nine pair of running shoes,’ I would go to Kohl’s or wherever they want me to go and send them pictures, ask if they have a brand in mind, their price range.”
Herzog added that she runs the Facebook page Keene Couponing Club, which she started over a year ago to post the best deals in town. She said that gives her experience finding the best prices.
To place an order, a customer types in the zip code for Keene on the Dumpling app and clicks on T&T Deliveree. The customer can then select the stores of their choice and search for the items they need.
If a customer wants the shopper to go to a locally based business, there is a “Pick a Store” option to add it.
T&T Deliveree charges a fee on top of the order total, which varies depending on the service.
With groceries, for example, customers are charged the retail price of the individual grocery items, and a 15 percent delivery fee — or $15, whichever is higher — is added to the total bill.
The fees for other order types are still being sorted out, she said.
Once the order is placed — which can currently be done 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week — Herzog said the customer can choose to have a contact-less delivery, such as items left on the front porch, or have the shopper bring the items inside.
Herzog added that she and Sheehan, who are the only two shoppers right now, are always wearing face masks and have several bottles of hand sanitizer in their vehicles.
She said she goes back to her full-time position as a counselor at River Valley Technical Center in the fall, and once that happens, the business’ hours will likely change.
If the demand keeps up, she said, she hopes to add more shoppers to cover more hours and also expand the business’ footprint to other Monadnock Region towns.
“Once we see the needs of our customers, we can see how we can extend and keep it that way,” Herzog said. “We have a number of trusted shoppers who are willing to chip in.”