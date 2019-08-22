Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is launching his first digital advertisements on Spotify and Pandora across the Granite State today, the campaign said.
The South Bend, Ind., mayor has two audio ad spots set for the music-streaming platforms, and Kevin Donohoe, the campaign's New Hampshire communications director, says this is the first campaign to advertise on Pandora in the 2020 presidential cycle.
The ads come as college students begin returning to campuses across New Hampshire. Keene State's move-in day for new students was Wednesday, with residence halls and apartments opening for returning Owls Sunday.
The ads feature Buttigieg briefly introducing himself before underscoring what he sees as the seriousness of the contemporary political moment.
"Ask yourself how a guy like Donald Trump ever got within cheating distance of the Oval Office," the former Navy intelligence officer says in the "Back to Normal" ad. "That doesn't happen in ordinary times. It happened because we're already in crisis."
The ad underscores Buttigieg's campaign theme of generational change, with the race's youngest major candidate making the argument that "to win, we can't be the party of 'back to normal' — what we have now isn't working, and normal wasn't working either."