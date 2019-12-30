Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will be just the second 2020 hopeful this cycle to take a crack at filling The Colonial Theatre in downtown Keene.
The South Bend, Ind., mayor, 37, will hold a town hall-style event at the Colonial at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2.
Back in March, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., kicked off his 2020 campaigning in New Hampshire with a packed rally at the theater.
This will mark Buttigieg's sixth visit to the Monadnock Region since he first arrived in Alstead last February during the exploratory committee phase of his campaign.
Thursday night's event is free and open to the public.
Those interested can RSVP at https://www.mobilize.us/newhampshireforpete/event/181955/.