PETERBOROUGH — Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is scheduled to hold a town hall-style event here Wednesday evening.
The event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the Peterborough Town House, according to his campaign.
Buttigieg, the Democratic mayor of South Bend, Ind., has stumped in the Monadnock Region several times this year, including a late August appearance in Hancock.
Before appearing in Peterborough Wednesday, Buttigieg plans to file for the state presidential primary at the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office in Concord, his campaign said in a news release.