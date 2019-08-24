HANCOCK — Standing before a sea of “Mayor Pete” signs and “Boot Edge Edge” shirts — a reminder of how his name is pronounced — Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg sported his characteristic white button-down with rolled sleeves and jeans here Saturday morning.
The mayor of South Bend, Ind., stood on a small stage in front of a red barn with an American flag backdrop. He was introduced by Eleanor Cochrane, who hosted the event with her husband, Doug, and former gubernatorial candidate and state Sen. Molly Kelly, who told the 400-plus attendees that she was raised in Indiana not far from South Bend.
Buttigieg, 37, thanked Kelly for her remarks.
“I can’t help but reflect on what’s happening right now with all of the wonderful legislation being passed here in New Hampshire, and then not getting past the governor’s desk,” he said, referring to Gov. Chris Sununu’s string of vetoes this summer, including the state budget. “It makes me think of what it would be like if we had a forward-looking governor in the state of New Hampshire.”
After unveiling his mental health plan Friday, Buttigieg spent a chunk of his 45-minute speech touching on some of its details, as well as health care in rural areas specifically. He noted that life expectancy has diverged during the past three decades for Americans in urban cities versus smaller communities.
“Where you live should not dictate how long you live,” he said. “You should be able to get health care wherever you are, and we can do something about that. We can do something about the closure of hospitals and the loss of providers of health care in rural areas.”
Buttigieg’s plan includes increasing reimbursements and student loan repayments to incentivize providers to work in under-served areas.
“Now, step one if we get to any of the policies, is to bring it out of the shadows,” he said.
The mayor asked those in the crowd to raise their hands if they know someone affected by mental illness or addiction; nearly all hands went up.
“So let’s stop talking about this as a specialty issue and allow it to sit on the margins," he said. "This is all of us. All of us are affected. … And yet we have far too few providers of mental health services, and far too few ways to get there.”
His plan would require insurance companies to cover mental health just the same as physical health, he said, along with building a core of providers.
Tackling the issue includes simple solutions, he said, such as creating a three-digit number for the suicide hotline to make it easier to remember and quicker to dial.
But it also involves more complicated strategies, he said, such as training teachers and law enforcement in mental health first aid.
“... Because unfortunately they are too often the front lines of mental health, and too often a jail is the closest thing to a provider that somebody ever sees,” the candidate said. “We gotta fix that, but we’ve also gotta make sure that those front line people know what to do when they encounter these symptoms and encounter these problems.”
Along with supporting medication-assisted treatment for substance use disorders, Buttigieg’s proposal calls for an end to suicide and other “deaths of despair” by giving funding to communities to find creative solutions to bring people together.
“We have a crisis of belonging in this country,” he said.
His plan would also aim to boost telehealth and telepsychiatry — a way to meet with a doctor remotely with a video platform similar to Skype.
In a brief interview after the event, Buttigieg acknowledged that states like New Hampshire with rural communities might find telehealth inaccessible without high-speed Internet. He pointed to his plan to lift rural economies, which includes $80 billion to get every American connected, preferably via fiber optic networks.
In the meantime, he said, his reimbursements program would help finance hubs in communities where people could go to keep them from traveling as far as they have to for a traditional doctor.
During the mayor’s speech, Monty Montano shielded his eyes from the sun with his copy of Buttigieg’s autobiography, “Shortest Way Home.”
Montano lives in Boston but has a home in Hancock. He explained after the event that he began reading the book earlier this year and was drawn to Buttigieg’s stories of people helping others. He was one of 850 people who crowded into a theater in Somerville, Mass., to hear Buttigieg speak, and Montano said he became a supporter.
Noting his own background in academia, he said he appreciates the mayor’s data-driven and rational approach that’s also humanistic.
“I also felt his reframing the narrative of spirituality hit home,” Montano said.
Buttigieg said during his speech that “God does not belong to a political party. We honor the fact that we all come from different faith traditions, and I will be a president who speaks for people of any religion and people of no religion equally.”
Regardless of the election’s outcome, Montano said he hopes Buttigieg will continue his political career on a national level, whether it’s as president, vice president or some other capacity.
Some attendees weren't ready to commit their support.
Married couple Peter and Susie Toumanoff of Hancock said they’re still shopping around for their candidate of choice.
They went to the Hillsborough County Democrats’ Summer Picnic last weekend in Greenfield, where seven other presidential hopefuls delivered condensed versions of their stump speeches. Peter saw Sen. Elizabeth A. Warren of Massachusetts in Peterborough, and the couple has also met with representatives from the campaign for Sen. Kamala Harris of California.
“There’s a lot of candidates out there and they have different strengths,” Peter said.
He credited Buttigieg for his intellect, composure and oratory skills, which he said are reminiscent of Barack Obama.
But Peter Toumanoff said he’s made the comment to friends: “I wish he were a black female.” Racial and gender equality need to be addressed, he said, indicating that should be done on the ballot.
He lamented that Warren’s proposals aren’t as moderate as Buttigieg’s, which Peter said would accomplish Democratic goals in a realistic way.
“I’m looking for a package that can win the White House, but the Senate, too,” he said.
Susie Toumanoff agreed that Buttigieg’s plans seem more palpable to wider audiences, especially to people who might be resistant to major changes. Calling him unflappable, she said she enjoyed seeing him in, though she’s still undecided who she’ll support.
If she had her way, she said, she’d vote a black woman into the Oval Office. But, she added, “I desperately want the administration to change.”