Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is poised to make a return trip to the region Sunday, to host a town hall at Walpole Middle School.
Scheduled to start at approximately 2:45 p.m., the event is part of a busy campaign schedule at the end of this week that includes a four-day, open-press bus tour across the Granite State. From Friday through Monday, the South Bend, Ind., mayor also has events slated in Manchester, Stratham, Salem, Lebanon, Franklin, New Hampton, Berlin, Littleton, Claremont, Portsmouth and Rochester, according to his campaign.
Walpole Middle School is at 8 Bemis Lane. Those interested in attending Sunday’s town hall can RSVP at https://bit.ly/2Cmb2t6. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.