ALSTEAD — Four-term state Rep. John Mann, D-Alstead, has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, the campaign announced Wednesday.
In an interview Wednesday night, Mann said the South Bend, Ind., mayor stood out to him enough on the trail to earn the Alstead lawmaker’s first endorsement of a presidential candidate.
“He just has a very optimistic, kind of a confident sense of — you feel like you’re in the presence of a really nice guy who really cares about what he’s doing,” Mann said.
On policy, Mann said Buttigieg’s climate change plan stood out to him. As a former Navy officer, Mann added that he sees Buttigieg — an Afghanistan veteran — as a commanding leader on climate.
“For climate change, we’re either going to be at each other’s throats, or we’re all gonna be mobilized to work toward a solution together,” Mann said.
“... The latter is something that is morale building, and it’s like a wartime situation. You need to build a sense that the general knows what he’s doing, that he’s drilling you hard enough so you’ll actually succeed.”
Mann is the sixth New Hampshire representative to endorse Buttigieg, among them Democratic state Rep. Dave Morrill of Keene, according to the Buttigieg campaign.