Win the Era, a political action committee founded by former 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, has endorsed Suzanne M. Prentiss for the N.H. Senate and U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster for re-election in New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District.
Prentiss, a Lebanon Democrat, is running for the N.H. Senate District 5 seat now held by Sen. Martha Hennessey, D-Hanover, who is not seeking re-election. Also on Tuesday’s ballot is Timothy O’Hearne, a Charlestown Republican.
Locally, Senate District 5 includes Charlestown.
Buttigieg is a former South Bend, Ind., mayor who ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic presidential nomination. Win the Era supports candidates “who are lifting up the issues facing this and subsequent generations; who are committed to building a sense of belonging in our country; who are running pioneering campaigns; who are proposing and supporting meaningful, bold policies; and who model the values and spirit of our campaign,” its website says.
Prentiss was named among 47 candidates in multiple states in the PAC’s latest round of endorsements earlier this month.
“We need to send Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House, but we also need to elect good leaders at the state and local level. That’s what this endorsement slate is about: making sure that we have forward-thinking, dynamic leaders at every level of our government who will deliver solutions to the biggest challenges we face,” Buttigieg said in a prepared statement. “These forty-seven candidates are generational leaders, diverse and reflective of the country and communities they are seeking to serve.”
Kuster, a Hopkinton Democrat, is also on Win the Era’s online list of endorsed candidates. She is seeking a fifth two-year term in Washington against challenges by Republican Steven Negron and Libertarian Andrew Olding, both of Nashua.
Kuster endorsed Buttigieg in his presidential run and was named national campaign co-chair. She threw her support behind Biden after Buttigieg dropped out of the race.