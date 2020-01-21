Cheshire County Sheriff Eliezer "Eli" Rivera will be one of four New Hampshire co-chairs for Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg's campaign going into the primary on Feb. 11.
Rivera, a Democrat, endorsed Buttigieg last year and has even appeared in a campaign ad.
In a statement released by the Buttigieg campaign Tuesday, Rivera praised the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., as a unifier and ally in the fight against the opioid epidemic.
“My deputies and I, along with local law enforcement, have been waging a battle against substance misuse disorders and face a mental health care crisis," Rivera said. "With Pete in the White House, we’ll finally have a true partner.
"He understands the power of belonging, and with his national service plan, he will offer young people an opportunity to serve their country and find a sense of purpose that too many are missing."
Rivera joins three women also named to the prestigious post: Maura Sullivan, a former assistant secretary of Veteran Affairs under then-President Barack Obama; former Lebanon Mayor Suzanne Prentiss; and Jennifer Frizzell, former vice president of policy at Planned Parenthood New England.
Along with N.H. State Director Victoria Williams, the four will "lead Pete For America's outreach to their communities and critical constituencies like veterans, first responders and local government officials," according to the Buttigieg campaign's news release.