In a unique move with a quick turnaround, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg's campaign began airing Keene-specific YouTube ads Wednesday.
The spot for the former mayor of South Bend, Ind, includes footage from his rally at The Colonial Theatre in the Elm City last week.
Buttigieg, 37, narrates the ad right before walking on stage.
He recalls first visiting Lindy's Diner during his initial visit to the region while his campaign was still in its exploratory committee phase, juxtaposing his presidential bid's humble beginnings with the crowd of more than 850 at the theater last week.
The Buttigieg campaign says the ad is the start of a new campaign for more digital ad spending statewide, and that the Keene ad will air in other parts of the state.