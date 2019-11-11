WALPOLE — A bus stop at an elementary school drew hundreds of people Sunday afternoon. The line of eager fans and curious attendees to see Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg wrapped around three sides of Walpole Elementary School, where he was landing on the third day of a four-day bus tour.
When the “Pete 2020” bus arrived, several people waited with phones raised to try to snap a photo of the South Bend, Ind., mayor, but were eventually ushered inside.
Buttigieg, 37, wore a light gray sweater over his signature white button-up and jeans, a slight adjustment for the weather, as he stood on a riser at the head of a packed gymnasium. A campaign official said the Walpole Police Department estimated more than 700 people attended.
As with many of his other rallies and town halls, such as an August stop in Hancock, the event opened with a brief call to action by a local campaign organizer, who implored people to volunteer as well as pledge to vote.
Then state Rep. Lucy Weber, D-Walpole, offered a few remarks before introducing Buttigieg to the stage.
Thanking Weber for her leadership and the “remarkably good policies” coming down the pipeline in Concord, he included a jab at the veto pen of Gov. Chris Sununu — “not all of [the bills] survive the governor’s desk, but you know you can do something about that in the next election.”
He wove in several references to the Granite State throughout his speech, and a nod to residency laws passed last year garnered one of the biggest applause moments of the day. The laws add requirements for out-of-state students to vote in the city or town where they’re attending college.
“Whether they are suppressing the black vote in Georgia or the student vote in New Hampshire, anything that gets in the way of people’s right to vote is wrong …” he said.
Since his previous stop in the Monadnock Region, Buttigieg has articulated more details of his proposals. On Friday he unveiled a $1.6 trillion economic plan to address affordable housing, child care and education.
For the second half of the town hall, state Rep. David Morrill, D-Keene, read audience questions from note cards people filled out as they entered the gym.
Topics ranged from Buttigieg’s opinion on the war on terror to whether his dogs, Truman and Buddy, would like the White House.
A mother of three asked how the middle class can afford to send their kids to college.
As part of his plan released Friday, Buttigieg said he would invest $500 billion in higher education over 10 years, making tuition at four-year colleges free for Americans earning less than $100,000.
Under his proposal, he told the audience, he wants to see the federal Pell Grant expanded to cover living expenses, and said the public service loan forgiveness program should be more generous.
To a question about the national debt, Buttigieg said he wants to see some of the nation’s wealthier people and corporations paying a little more in taxes, pointing out that “they’ll be fine — extremely wealthy people will still be extremely wealthy.”
“... The sum total of everything I’ve proposed in this campaign will be paid for in a way that the deficit will start to go down,” he said.