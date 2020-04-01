The Southwest Region Planning Commission is holding two information sessions for businesses, municipalities and others to discuss their needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first is scheduled for Wednesday at noon. Another is set for April 8 at noon. Both are being held via teleconference.
“The sessions will provide a forum for government agencies and other organizations to share steps planned or underway to help support businesses and municipalities,” the commission said in a news release. “They will also provide an opportunity for municipalities and businesses to describe current needs and to share tactics that they’ve found useful.”
Presenters are expected to include staff from New Hampshire’s federal delegation, state agencies and local organizations, according to the release.
The sessions can be accessed remotely as follows:
April 1
Online at https://zoom.us/j/541243496 or by phone at (646) 558-8656. Meeting ID: 541 243 496
April 8
Online at https://zoom.us/j/748475943 or by phone at (646) 558-8656. Meeting ID: 748 475 943