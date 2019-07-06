Brattleboro Savings & Loan announced Friday the promotion of Eric Macayan to assistant branch manager at its Putney Road location.
Macayan, who has been with the bank since 2017, was a Saturday supervisor in recent months at both Brattleboro offices, in addition to his role as universal banker. He will officially transfer to the Putney Road branch next week.
Macayan has more than a decade of experience in customer service and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Bicol University College of Arts and Letters in the Philippines.
He lives in Vernon, where he enjoys hiking and photography.
The bank operates four offices — two, including its main office, in Brattleboro, one in Wilmington and a new branch in Bondville.