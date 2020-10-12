The National Federation of Independent Business-N.H. has endorsed Kevin Avard for N.H. Senate.
Avard, a Nashua Republican, is looking to reclaim his seat in N.H. Senate District 12 from incumbent N.H. Sen. Melanie Levesque, D-Brookline, who is running for re-election. The district includes Rindge, among other communities.
“Kevin gets that increased labor costs, through mandated wages or benefits, reduce job opportunities for his constituents,” NFIB Leadership Council member Ray Pinard said in a prepared statement. “And throughout Avard’s years of public service, he has understood how our state has been able to create and maintain the NH Advantage. Specifically, to that end, he has and is opposed to an income tax and a sales tax.”
The National Federation of Independent Business advocates for small and independent businesses, according to its website. It has about 1,400 members in New Hampshire, according to State Director Bruce Berke.
The general election is Nov. 3.
