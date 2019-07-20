Harrisville resident Monahan to take leadership role for Monadnock Rotary
Pegg Monahan has been selected to serve as president of Monadnock Rotary for the 2019-2020 year. She replaces Jim Guy of Dublin.
Monahan has been a Rotarian at Elm City Rotary from 2001 to 2017; she joined that group more than a year ago. She is retired from non-profit management — Keene Senior Center and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western N.H. She is a graduate of Antioch University-New England and Keene State College.
She lives in Harrisville with her husband, Harry Wolhandler, their dog, Sassy, and has four adult children.
Community service for children and health is a big part of Monadnock Rotary’s focus.
DEW construction announces three promotions, and one new hire
Taylor Woodward has been promoted to executive vice president for DEW Construction.
The promotion is one of three the company announced in a news release. Also, Matthew Wheaton has been named vice president of pre-construction, and Mike Farhm has been promoted to vice president of business development.
Also, DEW announced the addition to its staff of James Kimball as project manager.
In his new role, Woodward will lead the company’s efforts to integrate services and streamline processes, according to the news release.
In his position as project manager, Woodward was responsible for and excelled at controlling the cost and quality of projects and meeting clients’ expectations, the release noted.
Woodward has more than 14 years’ experience in construction management, where he has held various positions in the field and internally. He holds a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Vermont Technical College.
Wheaton’s background is in design, estimating and project management. In his previous role, as vice president of business development, he built relationships with clients and expanded opportunities throughout the company’s marketplace, it said in the news release.
Wheaton holds a Master of Architecture degree from Norwich University.
Farhm will maintain existing client relationships as well as cultivate new business in southern Vermont and New Hampshire, the company said.
As project manager, Farhm was the primary interface with the client and was recognized for his strong communication skills, problem-solving expertise and commitment to project success.
Farhm has more than 28 years’ industry experience. He holds a B.A. in physics from Bates College and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of New Hampshire.
Kimball has 13 years’ experience as a project manager at Bonnette, Page & Stone Corp. in New Hampshire and before that he held the positions of a superintendent and project manager for Milestone Engineering & Construction. He will be active serving clients in southern New Hampshire, the company said.
DEW has offices in Keene, Manchester and in Willliston, Vt.
Pollard recognized with Safeco Award of Excellence
Tammy Pollard, personal lines supervisor at The Richards Group in Manchester, Vt., has earned the Safeco Insurance Award of Excellence for superior underwriting skills and long-term commitment to Safeco Insurance for the second consecutive year.
The award recognizes individuals with excellent underwriting skills who have developed a solid underwriting partnership with Safeco and whose agencies have qualified for the Safeco Insurance Premier Partner Award, the company’s top recognition program. Agents who earn this designation will have the ability to make selected underwriting decisions.
Pollard, a resident of Manchester, joined The Richards Group — which is headquartered in Brattleboro and has offices in Keene — in 2013.