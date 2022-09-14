Robert Burns, a former Hillsborough County treasurer and an avowed supporter of Donald Trump, narrowly defeated Keene Mayor George Hansel in the Republican primary for New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District on Tuesday.
At 7:30 a.m. today and with most of the vote counted, Burns had 17,369, or 32.7 percent, of the vote, to 16,355, or 30.79 percent, for Hansel, according to WMUR.
Hansel conceded the race this morning. Burns said he is already looking forward to the Nov. 8 general election against five-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster.
Burns, 44, said his support for the twice-impeached Trump led to his victory.
"I really was the only guy running on the America-first Trump ticket," he said. "It definitely helped out having a picture with Trump. That helped the campaign a lot."
Burns made prominent use of a photo of himself and Trump with their thumbs up and an American flag in the background.
He said he realizes he won't have significant crossover appeal to Democrats.
"Democrats aren't going to vote for me," he said. "It's about getting our base out."
Burns said he should benefit from people disenchanted with high electric rates and inflation in general as well as those upset with President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan.
Hansel, 36, put out a statement early today acknowledging his defeat.
"Last night didn't go our way, but I would like to thank all of our supporters and voters who made this campaign possible," he said.
"I would also like to congratulate Bob Burns on his victory tonight. Ann Kuster has been an absolute disaster for New Hampshire, and I look forward to doing everything I can to ensure we defeat her this November."
Hansel was endorsed by GOP Gov. Chris Sununu and greatly outraised his opponent in campaign contributions.
Kuster planned a morning news conference. She put out a statement Tuesday night saying she's "fighting to cut costs, keep our families safe, and protect our personal freedoms.
"While I am focused on building a better future for all Granite Staters, my Republican opponents are running on chaos."
Burns, of Pembroke, who owns a quality-control company, served as National Youth Coalition chair for Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. He has tried to position himself to the right of Hansel.
He expressed support for creating a federal ban on abortion after detection of a fetal heartbeat, which generally happens at about six weeks of pregnancy.
Hansel said abortion restrictions should be left in the hands of state lawmakers and that he supports New Hampshire’s approach, which is to generally prohibit the procedure after 24 weeks of pregnancy. He has been noncommittal on whether he would support Trump should former president run again for the White House.
The mayor of a solidly Democratic community, Hansel said he was the candidate with the greatest chance of defeating Kuster in a district that covers the entire Monadnock Region and hasn’t been represented by a Republican in a decade.
Some Democratic organizations paid for political advertising across the country this year to boost the chances for right-wing candidates, including Burns, in the hopes they could be vulnerable in a general election.
The Washington Post reported Monday that such groups have spent nearly $19 million in eight states on such ads, mainly TV commercials, including $100,000 to highlight Burns, who calls himself a “pro-Trump, unapologetic conservative.”
Burns has called for consolidating some federal law-enforcement agencies, wants to continue Trump’s efforts to build a wall on the U.S. southern border and opposes a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. He wants to make concealed-carry gun permits valid across state lines.
He opposes a bipartisan gun bill that President Biden signed into law in June, one month after a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 children and two teachers dead. The measure will incrementally increase scrutiny of gun purchases by young people, bolster mental health programs and aims to keep guns out of the hands of more domestic abusers.
Burns has been critical of public education. He posted on his website an interview he did on the “Real America’s Voice” TV show in which he said, “Racism is being taught in school and quite frankly we’re not teaching real history.”
He asserted children are being taught in accordance with a social agenda to “villainize all white people,” although he has not specified one classroom where this is actually taking place.
Teachers and school administrators in New Hampshire have frequently said they have no such agenda and that they should not be censored in the way they teach history.
Meanwhile, Hansel, co-owner of Filtrine Manufacturing in Keene, trained his political fire on Kuster, 66, of Hopkinton, calling her “a minion” for the Biden administration and congressional leadership. He said Washington caused inflation by spending too much money.
He said federal spending needs to be reduced.
N.H. Democratic Party Communications Director David Pourshoushtari has said high federal spending was needed to deal with the major effects of COVID-19 on people and businesses.
According to campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission for the period ending Aug. 24, Burns had raised $185,997, including $150,500 in loans from himself, for his congressional bid, compared to $377,181 in contributions received by Hansel.
While there were seven GOP candidates vying to face Kuster in the fall, Hansel and Burns received the lion’s share of public attention. Lily Tang Williams of Weare, a former Libertarian candidate, appeared with the two men in a N.H. Journal debate at Saint Anselm’s N.H. Institute of Politics in early August.
The other Republican candidates in the race were Scott Black of Whitefield, Michael Callis of Conway, Jay Mercer of Nashua and Dean A. Poirier of Concord.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.