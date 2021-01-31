A burglary was reported at Dark Mark Tattoo in Keene on Saturday morning, according to city police.
Keene police Sgt. James Cemorelis said Sunday the incident is under investigation and he cannot disclose any further information.
According to Dark Mark's Facebook page, the business was broken into around 6:45 a.m., with tattoo machines, cash, paperwork and other tattoo supplies taken.
The business was closed Saturday due to the break-in, the post says, and a GoFundMe page was created to help cover the cost.
"Thank you for all the shares and positivity," the post reads. "We’re heartbroken about the priceless things that were taken and are irreplaceable."