Keene police are investigating a burglary reported at Beaver Street Market early New Year’s Eve.
An employee of the eatery called police around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, saying the back door had been broken into and money and merchandise were missing, according to Keene police Sgt. Collin Zamore.
Zamore did not know how much money was stolen or what products were taken. There are no suspects at this time, he added, but police hope to look through security footage in the coming days.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Keene police at 357-9813.Olivia Belanger can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1439, or obelanger@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @OBelangerKS.