Bulletin Board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. Events and activities listed below take place Monday, Jan. 20.
Children
Preschool Story Time, toddlers and preschoolers can read, sing and play, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Ingalls Memorial Library, 203 Main St., Rindge. 899-3303.
Safe Sitter, for ages 11-14, participants learn skills to take care of themselves and younger children, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., The River Center, 9 Vose Farm Road, Suite 115, Peterborough. 924-6800.
Youth 4 Change, drop-in homework and art time, food and meeting/organizing for local youth interested in political organizing around local/state/national social justice issues, 5:30-8 p.m., The Root Social Justice Center, 28 Williams St., Brattleboro. youth4changeactivism@gmail.com.
Food
Sizzling Sausage Demo, try house-made sausages, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Brattleboro Food Co-op, 2 Main St., Brattleboro.
Miscellaneous
A Different Way: Living Simply in a Complex World, Paul LeVasseur leads free discussion course that explores ways to live in harmony with values while caring for ourselves, community and Earth, sign up at plevasseurputney@gmail.com or 380-2226, 6:30-8 p.m., Putney Public Library, 55 Main St., Putney, Vt.
Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr., featuring JerriAnne Boggis of New Hampshire Black Heritage Trail and NH Youth Poet Laureate Rachel Sturges, student poetry awards, day of service presentation, reception follows, 5-6 p.m., United Church of Jaffrey, 54 Main St., Jaffrey. 562-8464.
Coffee & Conversation, relax, chat and have cup of coffee with volunteers, all welcome, 9 a.m.-noon, Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.
Monday Mindfulness, expand creativity, increase relaxation and inner peace with mindfulness movements, meditations and coloring mandalas, 6-7 p.m., Davis Public Library, 1391 Route 123 North, Stoddard. 446-6251.
Priceless Portraits, free portrait of yourself and your family, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., In-Sight Photography Project, 183 Main St., Suite 3, Brattleboro. 847-651-5872, emily@insight-photography.org.
Tai Chi, for continuing students only, 5-8 p.m., 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro. sgelfan@longrivertaichi.org, 413-549-2077.
Word Café, write side by side, suggested donation $5-$10, more details at wordhousebrattleboro.com, 9-11 a.m., Word House/Catherine Dianich Gruver Gallery, 139 Main St., Brattleboro.
Events and activities listed below take place Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Children
Pajama Storytime, put on PJs and bring favorite stuffie for bedtime stories, 6:30-7 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. 532-7301.
Food
Community Lunch, noon-1 p.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin. 563-8021.
Miscellaneous
Book Group, discuss wide variety of titles, third Tuesday of every month, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Gay-Kimball Library, 10 South Main St., Troy. library@troylibrary.us.
Brown Bag Series, Cheryl Wilfong, master gardener, noon-1 p.m., The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
Conversations about Race Book Group, offshoot of Conversations about Race program held in 2018, 6:30 p.m., Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St., Peterborough. mhubbard@peterboroughnh.gov.
“Shadows Fall North” screening, in collaboration with Jaffrey-Rindge MLK Committee, free, light refreshments served, 6-8 p.m., Ingalls Memorial Library, 203 Main St., West Rindge. 899-3303.
Tech Tuesday, learn how to use ancestry.com to research past and create family tree, register to mhubbard@peterboroughnh.gov, 1-2:30 p.m., Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St., Peterborough.
Yoga Locally, Vinyasa yoga by $5-$15 donation, proceeds go to local charities, 5-6:30 p.m., 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro. yogalocally@gmail.com.