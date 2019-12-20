Bulletin Board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Sunday, Dec. 22.
Fairs and sales
Brattleboro-West Arts Fine Art & Craft December Sale, pottery, jewelry, woodenware and home accessories, paintings, encaustics and photographs, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., River Gallery School’s Gallery 34, 34-36 Main St., Brattleboro. Information: 802-258-8054, brattleboro-west-arts.com.
Food
“A Christmas Carol,” dinner and performance, $55 per person, gratuity and drinks not included, reservations required to projectshakespeare@gmail.com, 4 p.m., 184 Aldworth Manor Road, Harrisville.
Children
Author Mary Beth Stevens and Tippy, Mary Beth Stevens shares true story of Tippy in children’s picture book, “Tippy Finds a Home,” meet Tippy the dog, 2 p.m., Toadstool Bookshop, Peterborough. Information: 924-3543, books@ptoad.com.