Bulletin board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Food
Wednesday Coffee Hour, coffee, snacks and friends, $1 per person donation suggested, 9:30-11 a.m., Program Building at Humiston Park, 31 Howard Hill Road, Jaffrey. Information: clewis@townofjaffrey.com.
Kids
Minecraft, 6-8 p.m., Putney Public Library, 55 Main St., Putney, Vt.
Preschool Story Time, designed for children ages 2-5 and their guardians, 10:30 a.m., Fitzwilliam Town Library.
Rhyme Time, 10:30 a.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Storytime, stories, music, finger-plays, crafts, playtime and snacks for all ages, 10-11 a.m., Richmond Public Library, 19 Winchester Road, Richmond. Information: 239-6164, library@richmondnh.us.
Miscellaneous
Coffee & Conversation, relax, chat and have cup of coffee with volunteers, all welcome, 9 a.m.-noon, Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.
Community Pint Night, for every drink that guest buys, they get token worth $1 in Whetstone money that they can donate to one of three causes, Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery, 36 Bridge St., Brattleboro.
Among the Elms Writers' Group, come for feedback, fellowship, support, inspiration and information, all writers welcome, 6 p.m., Toadstool Bookshop, 12 Emerald St., Keene. Information: books@ktoad.com.
Lunchtime Yoga Class, all-levels yoga class led by different local teacher each week, space is limited, arrive early with yoga mat, free for shareholders, noon-1 p.m., Brattleboro Food Co-op, 2 Main St., Brattleboro.
Parenting Your 4 to 9ers, join or leave group at any time, space permitting, monthly charge, 9:30-11:30 a.m., The River Center, 9 Vose Farm Road, Suite 115, Peterborough. Information: 924-6800, info@rivercenter.us.
Scrabble Night: Drop In and Play, 6-8 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St, Brattleboro.