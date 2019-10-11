Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Sunday, Oct. 13.
Clubs, meetings
Word Café: Night Writing, evening writing group, facilitator is Desmond Peeples, $5 to $10 suggested donation, Monday mornings 9 to 11 a.m. at 103 Main Street, Apt. 1, 3rd Floor, Brattleboro, and Sunday evenings 6 to 8 p.m. at 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro.
Etc.
Blessing of the Animals Celebration, 4 p.m., Dublin Community Church, 1125 Main St., Dublin. Information, TraceyMay Kalvaitis, minister, 563-8139, dublinchurch@myfairpoint.net.
Apple Pie Festival, Dummerston Congregational Church, happening every Columbus Day Weekend for more than 40 years, 1,500 fresh baked apple pies, cheese, hand-cranked ice cream and cider, open until sold out, 10 a.m., Dummerston Congregational Church, 1535 Middle Road, Dummerston, Vt.
Pig Roast, pig roast dinner, homemade cornbread, baked beans, cole slaw, dessert, chicken and vegetarian options available, $15 adults, $8 children under 13, 4 p.m., Acworth Village Store, 1068 Route 123A, South Acworth, all proceeds to benefit Acworth Village Store. Information, 835-6547, acworthvillagestore@gmail.com.