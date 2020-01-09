Bulletin Board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Saturday, Jan. 11.
Fairs & sales
Brattleboro Winter Farmers’ Market, indoor farmers’ market of vendors, café and live music, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 80 Flat St., Brattleboro. Information: 802-869-2141, farmersmarket@postoilsolutions.org.
Frozen Farm Festival, sledding (BYOS), guided snowshoe hikes, animal tracking, community-built igloo, sleigh rides, food truck, hot cocoa bar with toppings, crafts, warming fire and storytelling, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Road, Keene. Information: 357-7278.
Food
Food Choice Series with Robin Matathias: Fat Facts, learn to make healthy fat choices and minimize unhealthy fats, samples, free, but registration required, 1-3 p.m., Brattleboro Food Co-op, 2 Main St., Brattleboro. Register: 802-246-2821. shareholders@brattleborofoodcoop.coop.
Hikes
Cross-Country Ski Around Dublin’s Dark Pond, Tom Warren leads 3-mile round-trip ski, meet at 10 a.m. at 91 Charcoal Road in Dublin, return at noon for hot chocolate, RSVP to 563-7190.
Harris Center Big Year of Birding: Winter Finch Hike, Eric Masterson leads moderately strenuous, 5-mile round-trip hike or snowshoe through Stoddard and/or Windsor in search of winter finches, bring binoculars and snowshoes or creepers, meet at 8 a.m. at Harris Center to carpool, back by noon. Information: 525-3394.
Wolf Moon Hike, winter wonderland moonlight walk with Rindge Conservation Commission, free, starts at Tetreault Park parking area on Rand Road, half-mile west of Route 202, dress warmly, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Rindge. Information: 314-368-0865.
Miscellaneous
Grants for Artists: Tools to Search & Skills to Apply, with Ginnie Lupi of New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, learn about grants, funding opportunities and best tactics to apply for funding, snacks provided, $5 members, $10 nonmembers, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. Tickets at ticketelf.com.
Hooked: Narratives of Addiction, Recovery and Redemption, explore most common stories about addiction, providing tools for understanding on narrative and structural level, presented by Katherine Gaudet, 1-2 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301.
iNaturalist Training, Emily Anderson of Vermont Center for Ecostudies will explain “iNaturalist” and walk participants through basics and answer questions about this species identification app. 9:30-11:30 a.m., Winston Prouty Center, 209 Austine Drive, third floor, Brattleboro.
Bob Askey Presents “My Life in Black & White,” 4 p.m., Toadstool Bookshop Keene, 12 Emerald St., Keene. Information: 352-8815.
Cynthia Copeland Presents “Cub,” 2 p.m., Toadstool Bookshop, 12 Emerald St., Keene. 352-8815.
Knitting/Fiber Circle, at Harrisville Designs Retail Store, 10 a.m.-noon, open to all crafts and abilities, 4 Mill Alley, Harrisville. 827-3996.
Poetry Open Mic, assisted by New Hampshire author and poet Jim Fowler of River Voices Writing Group, poets read from their works or favorite book in circle, 1 p.m., Village Square Book Sellers, 32 the Square, Bellows Falls. Reservations: 802-463-9404
“Purpose Driven Life” Book Study, book discussion, 9-10 a.m., Keene Serenity Center, 34 Mechanic St., Keene. Information: 357-5939.
Repair Cafe, don’t toss broken items, bring them here, no need to register, free, donations encouraged, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., MAxT Makerspace, 49 Vose Farm Road, Suite 110, Peterborough. Information: 554-2459.
Saturday Words Workshop, collaborate with members of Brattleboro Words Project’s production team, sign up by Friday at noon, noon-3 p.m., 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro.
Tri-State Gay Men’s Monthly Social, casual social event for gay men, snacks provided, cash bar, 6-8 p.m., The Flamingo Diner, 209 Canal St., Brattleboro.
Yoga Locally, Vinyasa yoga by $5-$15 donation, proceeds go to charity, 10-11:30 a.m., 802-579-6613, 118 Elliot, 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro. Information: yogalocally@gmail.com.