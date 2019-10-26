Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Monday, Oct. 28.
Children, families
Pumpkin Party for Kids, choose a small pumpkin, learn to carve it safely, and then decorate and bring it home for Halloween, class is free for all but registration required, 3:30 p.m., Brattleboro Food Co-op, 2 Main St., Brattleboro. 802-246-2821.
Moms & More, share the joys and challenges of pregnancy into parenthood with other new parents and their children up to 24 months of age, led by Mackenzie Nichols, 9:30 a.m., The River Center, 9 Vose Farm Road, Suite 115, Peterborough. 924-6800, info@rivercenter.us
Brattleboro: Mother Up! monthly meet-up, vegetarian dinner, childcare provided for ages 8 and under, 5:30 p.m., KidsPLAYce, 20 Elliot St., Brattleboro. Information: abby@350vt.org
Toddler Town, music, yoga, movement and merriment for children to age 5 and their parents and caregivers, 11 a.m., Putney Moves, 133 Main St., Putney, Vt. 802-258-8723, brattleborovillage@gmail.com
Suppers
Community Supper, free and open to all, vegetarian options available, 5:30 p.m., Union Congregational Church, 33 Concord St., Peterborough. www.uccpeterborough.org/community-supper-menu
Activities
Dance Fitness with Deb, $10/class for walk-ins, $28/4 weeks or $35/8 weeks, bring indoor sneakers, 5:30 p.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin. fredebg@myfairpoint.net
Mahjong Mondays, game of strategy, noncompetitive and friendly atmosphere, all levels welcome, 1 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. 532-7301, jperrin@townofjaffrey.com
Meetings
Rindge Democratic Committee Meeting, Heather Stockwell from nonpartisan Rights and Democracy to speak, 6:30 p.m., Rindge Town Offices, 30 Payson Hill Road, Rindge. 593-8842, RindgeDemocraticComm@gmail.com
Events and activities listed below take place Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Talks
Memoir, by Rebecca Daniels, author of “Keeping the Lights on for Ike: Daily Life of a Utilities Engineer at AFHQ in Europe During WWII, or, What to Say in Letters Home When You’re Not Allowed to Write about the War,” 6:30 p.m., Dickinson Memorial Library, 115 Main St., Northfield, Mass.
Genealogy @ The Library, genealogy program led by Karla MacLeod, free access to Ancestry.com, 6:30 p.m., Ingalls Memorial Library, 203 Main St., Rindge. 899-3303, donna.straitiff@gmail.com
Children families
Code Club, learn to code using computers and a rotating selection of Ozobots, Cubetto and other tools and toys, all ages, children under 8 should be accompanied by parent or guardian, 4 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. 532-7301, aconnolly@townofjaffrey.com
Fall Parent & Child Playgroup, morning playgroup for children through preschool, play, share a snack, enjoy songs and stories, first class is free, 9:30 a.m., Monadnock Waldorf School, 424 Old Walpole Road, Keene. 357-4442, parentchild@monadnockwaldorfschool.org
Pajama Storytime, children can put on their PJs, grab a favorite stuffie and enjoy bedtime stories, 6:30 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. 532-7301, aconnolly@townofjaffrey.com
Game Night, board games, card games and puzzles for all skill levels and ages, 6 p.m., MAxT Makerspace, 49 Vose Farm Road, Suite 110, Peterborough. 554-2459, monadnockmakers@gmail.com