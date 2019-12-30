Bulletin Board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Food
Wednesday Coffee Hour, coffee, snacks and friends, $1 per person donation suggested, 9:30-11 a.m., Program Building at Humiston Park, 31 Howard Hill Road, Jaffrey. Information: clewis@townofjaffrey.com.
Children
Preschool Story Time, for ages 2-5 and guardians, 10:30 a.m., Fitzwilliam Town Library.
Health
Free Yoga for Brattleboro Co-Op Shareholders, first Wednesday of month, Brattleboro Co-op owners can take this moderate heat, all levels Vinyasa Flow yoga class for free with Kristin, space is limited, 9:15-10:30 a.m., Bodhifit, 22 High St., Brattleboro.
Lunchtime Yoga Class, all-levels yoga class led by different local teacher each week, space is limited, noon-1 p.m., Brattleboro Food Co-op, 2 Main St., Brattleboro.
Miscellaneous
Coffee & Conversation, relax, chat and have cup of coffee with volunteers, all welcome, 9 a.m.-noon, Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.
Parenting Your 4 to 9ers, join or leave group at any time, space permitting, monthly charge, 9:30-11:30 a.m., The River Center, 9 Vose Farm Road, Suite 115, Peterborough. Information: 924-6800, info@rivercenter.us.